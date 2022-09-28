EG GROUP UNVEILS FIRST OF MANY TOM THUMB TO CUMBERLAND FARMS CONVERSIONS

Three stores have been converted with 50+ additional conversions projected through the end of the year and another 50 in 2023

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EG Group, a leading convenience, coffee, and fuel retailer in the United States, has completed the first few of its many to come Tom Thumb to Cumberland Farms conversions in the Gulf Coast. Cumberland Farms has opened three stores with 50+ more projected to open by the end of the year. The first converted location to open was at 7074 State Hwy 59 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

The first of many newly converted Cumberland Farms to open in the Gulf Coast, marking a wave of conversions from Tom Thumb stores to EG Group's popular northeast-brand. (PRNewswire)

These conversions follow an announcement from EG Group in February about their intention to expand its Cumberland Farms brand into the Gulf Coast. The retailer will convert existing Tom Thumb stores, located in Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Alabama, into the company's northeast-based brand, in addition to developing new locations. This decision came after extensive research on market and consumer trends that projected a tremendous growth opportunity by bringing Cumberland Farms to Gulf Coast communities. In addition to the northeast, Cumberland Farms currently operates over 50 stores on the east coast of Florida.

"We couldn't be more excited to expand to a new area of the country and serve brand new guests as well as New England transplants familiar with an old favorite." said George Fournier, President of EG America. "We have been serving guests in the east coast of Florida for many years and are looking forward to doing the same in the Gulf Coast region."

Each new location will feature Cumberland Farms' latest design features, updated equipment and menu items, including a menu of hot-and-ready items and premium Farmhouse Blend coffee. Guests can also enroll in the SmartPay Rewards program to save 10 cents per gallon of fuel each time they fill their tank.

About EG Group

Founded in 2001 by the Issa Family, United Kingdom-based EG Group is a leading petrol forecourt retail convenience operator which has established partnerships with global brands. The business has an established pedigree of delivering excellent fuel, grocery and merchandise, and food service.

EG Group currently employs about 50,000 colleagues working in more than 6,200 sites across the UK&I, Europe, USA and Australia.

The business is regularly recognized for innovation and investment in convenience retail assets, the employees and the systems. Zuber Issa and Mohsin Issa, Founders and co-CEOs, EG Group, were jointly named the 2018 EY Entrepreneur of the Year in the UK. Further information at www.eg.group.

Media Contact

Emily Pickering

epickering@thecastlegrp.com

617.337.9517

EG Group logo (PRNewsfoto/EG Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EG Group