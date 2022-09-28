Farmers Insurance® Ready to Assist Customers Impacted by Hurricane Ian

The insurer is closely monitoring weather systems as storm nears Florida coast

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Hurricane Ian heads toward Florida, Farmers Insurance® has mobilized its Catastrophe Response Team to assist impacted customers.

Farmers® urges those in or near the path of the hurricane to listen closely to the National Weather Service, heed the warnings of local authorities in their area and follow mandatory evacuation orders.

Customers in the area who have damage from the storm can file a claim by:

Visiting Farmers.com Foremost.com or BristolWest.com

Calling their agent

Calling the 24-hour claims center:

Customers can also use their Farmers, Foremost, or Bristol West mobile app

(TRS) For persons with a hearing or speech disability, please dial 711 to reach the federal Telecommunications Relay Service

For more information about Farmers Insurance and its catastrophe response efforts, visit https://www.farmers.com/catastrophe/.

