Wreaths Across America Radio to Host Veteran Travis Mills, Founder and President of the Travis Mills Foundation, and Gary Sinise Foundation Ambassador Ginger Gilbert Ravella on its Quarterly RoundTable

This discussion, focused on veteran healing through stories of resilience, purpose and success, will be heard exclusively on Wreaths Across America Radio!

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wreaths Across America Radio is proud to announce the next episode in its series of roundtable discussions focused on veteran healing through sharing stories of resilience, purpose, and success. This discussion will take place on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 12 PM ET, and can be heard exclusively on Wreaths Across America Radio.

The roundtable will focus on the recalibrated warrior, and how finding purpose can benefit not only in your own journey of resilience but help connect with others working to overcome similar challenges. Guest panelists – listed below – will be interviewed by Wreaths Across America's Executive Director Karen Worcester and Director of Military and Veteran Outreach, Joe Regan, United States Army Veteran.

Guest Panelists Include:

Travis Mills, Founder and President of the Board for the Travis Mills Foundation . United States Army Staff Sergeant (ret.) Travis Mills of the 82nd Airborne is a recalibrated veteran, a motivational speaker, actor, author, and advocate for veterans and amputees. He is one of only five quadruple amputees from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan to survive.

On April 10, 2021, Travis was critically injured by an improvised explosive device (IED) during a routine patrol in Afghanistan and spent 19 months at Walter Reed. After his recovery, Travis attended an adaptive sports camp in Colorado and realized the need for a such a place where a veteran, and their entire family could relax, reconnect, and find strength. Born out of this idea, the Travis Mills Foundation Veterans' Retreat was founded.

Ginger Gilbert Ravella, Author, Military Wife, and Ambassador for the Gary Sinise Foundation . Ginger Gilbert Ravella is a military wife, Gold Star (widow), mother of five and stepmother of two. Her personal mission is to encourage anyone who seeks reconciliation and peace when life hurts the most and to continue to serve a nation by serving others.

Ginger works tirelessly to support and raise funds to help fallen and disabled veterans and their families. She is an international speaker and author devoted to her God, her family, and her country. She is remarried to another widower and USAF fighter pilot, Colonel (Ret) Jim Ravella, who lost his wife to breast cancer. Ginger currently resides in Nashville, Tenn., with her family.

The goal of the roundtable series is to help reduce barriers for veterans by:

Supporting generational bonds between service veterans through stories of service and success;

Destigmatizing issues faced by veterans and asking for help;

Combating inaccurate perceptions of veterans by discussing the diverse experiences, challenges, and success of service members, veterans, and their families; and

Connecting veterans with valuable resources.

"I know this is going to be a meaningful discussion," said Karen Worcester, Executive Director, Wreaths Across America. "As everyone involved has a synergy of mission and a deep understanding of veterans' needs and the needs of their families. We look forward to this opportunity to share these stories and the importance in addressing veterans' healing."

You can listen to Wreaths Across America Radio's 24/7 internet stream anytime and anywhere on the iHeart Radio app, Audacy app, TuneIn app, or at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio .

This is the seventh broadcast in this series, RoundTable discussions are broadcast on Wreaths Across America Radio at least once per quarter.

About Wreaths Across America Radio

Wreaths Across America Radio is a 24/7 Internet stream. Its unique format provides informational and inspiring content about members of the U.S. armed forces, their families, military veterans, and volunteers throughout the country and overseas who support the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach. Along with the inspiring content, Wreaths Across America Radio plays a variety of music with roots firmly planted in patriotism and a country music thread running through the core of the stream. Wreaths Across America Radio has a live morning show every weekday morning from 6 am to 10 am eastern, along with a variety of special programs that support the mission.

Listen live at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio, or via the iHeart Radio app, Audacy app, TuneIn app, download it at the App Store or on Google!

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as thousands of veterans' cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

For more information or to sponsor a wreath please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

