XS Brokers Announces Double Digit Growth Leading to Strategic Realignment and Promotions

QUINCY, Mass., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XS Brokers (XSB), a leading independent insurance underwriting and wholesale brokerage group, announces a realignment plan to better support the organization's considerable year over year growth.

With the company's continued and consistent success attributed to strong relationships with its retail agent clients, Misty Quail has been promoted to EVP, Business Development Manager. Under her leadership, she will ensure XS Brokers' family-owned company values extend to supporting clients and advance the company's efforts of attracting Top 100 retailers nationwide.

Within the Brokerage arena, considerable growth has also led to positive change. "Over the past three years, XS Specialty Brokerage has become a significantly larger portion of XSB's overall premiums. As a result, our Brokerage offerings have grown considerably all the while enhancing our depth of product solutions and service performance to our retail insurance agent clients," said Eric Wirkus, President of XS Brokers.

Sean McVicker, newly promoted to EVP/National P&C Brokerage Leader, will continue to focus on scaling the Brokerage division's Casualty business as well as guide an alignment of Brokerage Property. Additionally, in recognition of the impact of the middle market in today's business, a middle market property group will relaunch with a focus on carrier access and high-quality standards.

"These Brokerage promotions demonstrate the leadership quality that resides in our company. These are the associates, individually and collectively, that have helped drive the division's growth from 21% of the company's total premium in 2020 to over 35% in 2021. If that isn't impressive enough, through August of this year, our Brokerage run rate exceeds 47%," added Wirkus.

"We believe in the value of promoting from within individuals who demonstrate leadership and an understanding of the needs of the client," said Adam Devine, CEO of XS Brokers. "In this case, we have been fortunate to have several very talented associates in our Brokerage division who have played a central role in enabling XS Specialty Brokerage to achieve phenomenal growth performance."

Additional Promotions

Brendan Nohelty, promoted to SVP/Division Leader Brokerage Property, will lead all Brokerage Property initiatives, including Middle Market placements.

Steven Finkelstein, promoted to SVP/Professional & Mgmt. Liability, will be expanding alignment with other Product leaders to continue their 30% growth year over year efforts.

Ryan Darby promoted to VP/Mid-West Region in recognition of his success in growing the presence of XS Brokers in this part of the country.

Within Binding Authority, Brian Radell has been promoted to SVP/Binding Authority Markets taking a lead role on engagement with binding carriers and relationship management.

To support the growth and diversification of carriers within the Binding Authority market segment, Chris Kiely has been promoted to SVP/Technical Underwriting.

"We are enthusiastic about our growth potential and our exceptionally strong leadership team," stated Wirkus. "We will continue to invest in our people, operations, and services to ensure our long-term business growth objectives are achieved."

XS Brokers Insurance Agency (www.xsbrokers.com) is an independent binding authority and wholesale brokerage group headquartered in Massachusetts. With offices throughout the Northeast and Southeast, XSB is a full-service insurance group providing leading-edge coverage solutions exclusively to retail agents and brokers. Since 1978, XSB has focused on providing a broad range of personal and commercial lines solutions, service excellence, and market agility to help retail agents drive growth. Licensed in 50 states and with well over 30 binding authority facilities and strategic carrier appointments, XSB continues to achieve double-digit growth and profit.

