5WPR Named Finalist for Technology and PR Campaign of the Year Categories in Ragan's PR Daily Awards

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., is pleased to announce their work for client Axiom Space, the leading provider of human spaceflight services and developer of human-rated space infrastructure, has been announced as a finalist in the Ragan PR Daily Awards in the Best Technology Campaign category, and qualified as a finalist for the Grand Prize PR Campaign of the Year category.

The nominated campaign, executed by 5W's Technology PR team, commenced about a year ahead of Axiom Space's AX-1 mission, during which the team worked to create and execute a media strategy, develop a press timeline and work to build brand credibility. 5W's work successfully shifted the media's narrative of space travel away from tourism, highlighting Axiom Space as a pioneer in private spaceflight and leader in research and LEO-development. This differentiated the company from competitors launching celebrity tourism trips. Following a viral news cycle around launch and splashdown, more than 3,700 placements across online, print and broadcast were secured.

"The country is engaged in a modern space race. We have had the honor and privilege to be chosen to work alongside and support Axiom Space as they made history," said 5WPR CEO, Matthew Caiola. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to share our work within the public relations industry, and to be recognized as a finalist in two categories."

Winners will be announced at Ragan's PR Daily Awards Dinner on Wednesday, November 2, in New York City.

