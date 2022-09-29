Childers Oil Selects iRely for Its New ERP System

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iRely, LLC, an innovative partner providing enterprise software for the energy and soft commodities industries, announces Childers Oil has selected iRely as their partner of choice for its Wholesale and ERP software solution.

iRely, LLC Logo (PRNewsfoto/iRely, LLC) (PRNewswire)

Childers Oil Company is a family operated business based out of Whitesburg, Kentucky. Founded in 1966, the company's roots are in providing bulk petroleum services to retail and industrial customers. Since their inception, they have become a major player in the Kentucky, West Virginia, and Tennessee markets, with a mission to provide innovative, first-class products and services to customers in the Southern Appalachian Region.

During their Business Process Review (BPR), Childers Oil and iRely identified improvement opportunities and the right set of software modules for Childers' wholesale distribution business, co-creating a software and implementation program to fit their needs. Childers Oil was particularly interested in iRely's intuitive user interface, Power BI integration, and the cost savings tied to iRely's Intelligent Document Processing program.

"iRely's reporting capabilities and Power BI integration will help us see data that is relevant to our industry and company. This is really what gets our team excited," shared Lucas Trent, IT director at Childers Oil. "Knowing that iRely has a long-term ownership agreement was very important to us. We wanted a stable product from a stable, long-lasting company."

"We are very excited to welcome Childers to our customer community," shared Justin Houck, iRely Director of Sales. "Using our cloud-based software can provide enormous benefits to Childers as they automate their accounting and are able to quickly consolidate financials and generate detailed reports on their business."

Childers Oil is one of several organizations recently added to the growing iRely customer base.

