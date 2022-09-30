84 Lumber Donates $10,000 to MANNA FoodBank in Asheville, NC

Building Materials Supplier Spreads Early Holiday Spirit by Gifting 40,000 Meals to Local Asheville Charity

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 84 Lumber, the nation's largest privately held building materials supplier, has donated $10,000 to the Asheville based MANNA FoodBank to shine a spotlight on Hunger Awareness Month. As the presenting sponsor of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, which is being harvested from nearby Pisgah National Forest in North Carolina, 84 Lumber has delivered an early Christmas gift to MANNA FoodBank, located in Asheville, North Carolina.

From left to right: Lorie Lewis Stroup, U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Coordinator, U.S. Forest Service; Ryan Adair, Store Manager, 84 Lumber; Olivia Onderlinde, Corporate Engagement Manager, MANNA FoodBank; Cathy Dowd, Public Affairs Officer, Forest Service, National Forests in North Carolina; Judy Dinelle, Building Ambassador, 84 Lumber (PRNewswire)

Every year since 1964, a different national forest has been selected to provide a tree for the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol for the holiday season. The name 'People's Tree' reflects the nickname for the U.S. House of Representatives, the People's House. The 2022 tree will come from the Pisgah National Forest near Asheville, and 84 Lumber will be among those tracking the tree's journey from North Carolina to Washington, D.C.

On September 29th, 84 Lumber Asheville Store Manager, Ryan Adair presented the MANNA FoodBank with a $10,000 check just in time for the holiday season. "As a presenting sponsor of the 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, 84 Lumber is honored to bring an early Christmas gift to the Asheville community," said Ryan Adair. "We are excited that this donation will serve many people right here in our neighborhood, especially around the holiday season."

MANNA FoodBank is a private, not-for-profit service organization working to end food insecurity in the 16 counties of Western North Carolina, including the Qualla Boundary. MANNA links the food industry to over 200 partner pantries and other human service organizations to get food to thousands of families' tables. MANNA is an acronym and stands for Mountain Area Nutritional Needs Alliance and is a member of Feeding America [feedingamerica.org], the nation's largest domestic hunger relief organization.

Officials with MANNA say this time of year is a particularly tough time for families struggling to get by. "This is the time of year where most nonprofits see an increase in needs for local families and we are grateful for partners like 84 Lumber," said Olivia Onderlinde, Corporate Engagement Manager at MANNA FoodBank. "This generous gift will provide 40,000 meals ahead of holiday need."

For related news, events, and tour information, and to track the tree on the journey to D.C., visit www.uscapitolchristmastree.com. To learn more about 84 Lumber, visit www.84lumber.com.

About MANNA FoodBank: MANNA FoodBank is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving Western North Carolina since 1983. As an accredited member of Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger relief organization, the mission of MANNA FoodBank is to involve, educate, and unite people in the work of ending hunger in Western North Carolina. MANNA serves over 250 community-based non-profit food assistance partner agencies in 16 Western North Carolina counties, including the Qualla Boundary, and distributed 18.6 million pounds of food in 2021/2022. MANNA is a nonpartisan organization committed to sharing facts and information about issues related to hunger in Western North Carolina and how they affect those we serve. For more information, visit MANNAFoodbank.org, or call 828-299-FOOD.

About the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree initiative is a 50-year tradition in which one of our 155 national forests provides a tree for the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol for the holiday season. The project is made possible with support from partners including non-profit Choose Outdoors along with cash and in-kind contributions from companies large and small as well as volunteers locally and across America. For a list of 2022 sponsors and to join in the Christmas spirit, visit uscapitolchristmastree.com and @uscapitolchristmastree on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT 84 LUMBER

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Eighty Four, Pennsylvania, 84 Lumber Company is the nation's largest privately held supplier of building materials, manufactured components, and industry-leading services for single- and multi-family residences and commercial buildings. The company operates more than 250 stores, component manufacturing plants, custom door shops, custom millwork shops and engineered wood product centers in over 30 states. 84 Lumber also offers turnkey installation services for a variety of products, including framing, insulation, siding, windows, roofing, decking and drywall. A certified national women's business enterprise owned by Maggie Hardy Knox, 84 Lumber has held a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest growing companies for several years in a row. For more information, visit 84lumber.com or join the company on your favorite social media platform.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 84 Lumber