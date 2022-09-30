Ambow Education Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2022 Financial Results

BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading cross-border career educational and technology service provider, today announced its unaudited consolidated financial and operating results for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022.
"In the first half of 2022, we remained focused on our core business strategy encompassing premium technology-driven educational and career enhancement service offerings amid the complex macro environment," noted Dr. Jin Huang, Ambow's President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we methodologically pave the way to drive our career-focused education business roadmap, we recorded net revenues of RMB 204.0 million in the first half of 2022."
"We remain dedicated to refining and innovating our proprietary technologies to empower our products and services. As a result, we are delighted to see our high-quality, technology-empowered offerings garner increasing recognition and popularity in the market. Additionally, we deepened our ongoing commitment to facilitating the national strategy of improving collaboration between educational institutions and industries to coordinate and propel talent development throughout China. As a veteran with a track record of over two decades in the education technology space, Ambow has built out a far-reaching cooperative network comprised of universities, institutions and commercial enterprises. Drawing on this powerful network alongside our innovative, superior products and services, we are well positioned to address educators and learners' critical demands in the evolving landscape while promoting the efficient integration of academia and business, as well as fostering a balance in talent supply and demand, especially in the technical fields."
"Moving through the second half of 2022, we will continue strengthening our competitive edge by further advancing our technologies, products and services, actively adapting ourselves to market dynamics and capturing new growth opportunities ahead. As always, we are committed to creating long-term sustainable value for all of our stakeholders," concluded Dr. Huang.
Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights
- Net revenues for the second quarter of 2022 decreased by 36.2% to RMB 109.9 million (US$ 16.4 million) from RMB 172.3 million for the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the planned sale of the K-9 business, which is expected to be completed by December 31, 2022. The profit or loss of the K-9 business since September 2021 was borne by and entitled to the buyer as agreed. The decrease was also partially due to the regulatory changes in China affecting the tutoring business since August 2021.
- Gross profit for the second quarter of 2022 decreased by 40.6% to RMB 45.1 million (US$ 6.7 million) from RMB 75.9 million for the same period of 2021. Gross profit margin was 41.0%, compared with 44.1% for the second quarter of 2021. The decreases in gross profit and gross margin were mainly attributable to the immediate impact of regulatory changes on net revenues of the tutoring business, while there was less impact on costs during the period.
- Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2022 increased by 20.5% to RMB 67.0 million (US$ 10.0 million) from RMB 55.6 million for the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily caused by a write-off of long-term receivables due from Jinghan Taihe of RMB 13.7 million and a share-based compensation expense of RMB 6.7 million and partially offset by the decrease in operating expenses due to stringent expense control in the period.
- Operating loss for the second quarter of 2022 was RMB 21.9 million (US$ 3.3 million), compared to operating income of RMB 20.3 million for the same period of 2021.
- Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders for the second quarter of 2022 was RMB 71.4 million (US$ 10.7 million), or RMB 1.53 (US$ 0.23) per basic and diluted share, compared with a net income of RMB 22.4 million, or RMB 0.48 per basic and diluted share, for the same period of 2021. Other than the operating loss, the net loss was also caused by the income tax expense of RMB 39.0 million from the gain on waived inter-group payables and RMB 9.0 million from the valuation allowance for the deferred tax assets resulting from the write-off of the long-term receivables due from Jinghan Taihe.
- As of June 30, 2022, Ambow maintained strong cash resources of RMB 142.6 million (US$ 21.2 million), comprised of cash and cash equivalents of RMB 61.8 million (US$ 9.2 million), short-term investments of RMB 78.5 million (US$ 11.7 million) and restricted cash of RMB 2.3 million (US$ 0.3 million).
First Six Months 2022 Financial Highlights
- Net revenues for the first six months of 2022 decreased by 32.4% to RMB 204.0 million (US$ 30.5 million) from RMB 301.9 million for the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the planned sale of the K-9 business, which is expected to be completed by December 31, 2022. The profit or loss of the K-9 business since September 2021 was borne by and entitled to the buyer as agreed. The decrease was also partially due to the regulatory changes in China affecting the tutoring business since August 2021.
- Gross profit for the first six months of 2022 decreased by 36.8% to RMB 76.2 million (US$ 11.4 million) from RMB 120.6 million for the same period of 2021. Gross profit margin was 37.3%, compared with 39.9% for the same period of 2021. The decreases in gross profit and gross margin were mainly attributable to the immediate impact of regulatory changes on net revenues of the tutoring business, while there was less impact on costs during the period.
- Operating expenses for the first six months of 2022 decreased by 1.3% to RMB 113.9 million (US$ 17.0 million) from RMB 115.4 million for the same period of 2021. The decrease was attributable to stringent expense controls, offset by a write-off of long-term receivables due from Jinghan Taihe of RMB 13.7 million and a share-based compensation expense of RMB 6.7 million.
- Operating loss for the first six months of 2022 was RMB 37.7 million (US$ 5.6 million), compared to operating income of RMB 5.2 million for the same period of 2021.
- Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders for the first six months of 2022 was RMB 89.0 million (US$ 13.3 million), or RMB 1.90 (US$ 0.28) per basic and diluted share, compared with a net income of RMB 8.1 million, or RMB 0.17 per basic and diluted share, for the same period of 2021. Other than the operating loss, the net loss was also caused by the income tax expense of RMB 39.0 million from the gain on waived inter-group payables and RMB 9.0 million from the valuation allowance for the deferred tax assets resulting from the write-off of the long-term receivables due from Jinghan Taihe.
The Company's financial and operating results for the second quarter and first half of 2022 can also be found on its Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K, to be furnished with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars for the second quarter and first half of 2022 are based on the effective exchange rate of 6.6981 as of June 30, 2022; all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars for the second quarter and first half of 2021 are based on the effective exchange rate of 6.4566 as of June 30, 2021; all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars as of December 31, 2021, are based on the effective exchange rate of 6.3726 as of December 30, 2021. The exchange rates were according to the middle rate as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board. Fluctuations in financial highlights are based on RMB amounts.
About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading cross-border career educational and technology service provider, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in China and the United States of America.
Follow us on Twitter: @Ambow_Education
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Ambow's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Ambow may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies, expansion plans, the expected growth of the content and application delivery services market, the Company's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with its customers, and the general economic and business conditions in the regions where the Company provides its solutions and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Ambow undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
Tel: +86-10-6206-8000
The Piacente Group | Investor Relations
Tel: +1-212-481-2050 or +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: ambow@tpg-ir.com
AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
As of June 30,
As of December 31,
2022
2021
US$
RMB
RMB
Unaudited
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
9,230
61,824
157,399
Restricted cash
347
2,321
1,823
Short-term investments, available for sale
2,763
18,509
15,764
Short-term investments, held to maturity
8,958
60,000
2,000
Accounts receivable, net
2,529
16,939
25,602
Amounts due from related parties
453
3,037
3,103
Prepaid and other current assets, net
16,442
110,127
109,890
Assets classified as held for sale
21,939
146,951
132,724
Total current assets
62,661
419,708
448,305
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
14,664
98,218
101,915
Intangible assets, net
4,478
29,993
29,986
Goodwill
3,271
21,907
21,907
Deferred tax assets, net
—
—
31
Operating lease right-of-use asset
31,240
209,246
220,404
Finance lease right-of-use asset
739
4,950
5,250
Other non-current assets
19,385
129,845
142,364
Total non-current assets
73,777
494,159
521,857
Total assets
136,438
913,867
970,162
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings *
4,340
29,070
10,103
Deferred revenue *
5,787
38,757
95,036
Accounts payable *
4,140
27,730
29,466
Accrued and other liabilities *
34,220
229,209
216,399
Income taxes payable, current *
23,270
155,864
116,341
Amounts due to related parties *
767
5,135
3,793
Operating lease liability, current *
7,293
48,846
48,923
Liabilities classified as held for sale *
11,773
78,857
83,161
Total current liabilities
91,590
613,468
603,222
Non-current liabilities:
Deferred tax liabilities, net *
1,455
9,748
-
Other non-current liabilities *
3
20
96
Income taxes payable, non-current *
4,412
29,553
21,475
Operating lease liability, non-current *
29,544
197,889
198,687
Total non-current liabilities
35,414
237,210
220,258
Total liabilities
127,004
850,678
823,480
EQUITY
Preferred shares
(US$0.003 par value;1,666,667 shares authorized, nil issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31,
—
—
—
Class A Ordinary shares
(US$0.003 par value; 66,666,667 and 66,666,667 shares authorized, 47,398,276 and 41,973,276 shares issued and
135
902
795
Class C Ordinary shares
(US$0.003 par value; 8,333,333 and 8,333,333 shares authorized, 4,708,415 and 4,708,415 shares issued and
13
90
90
Additional paid-in capital
530,449
3,553,000
3,545,955
Statutory reserve
573
3,837
3,837
Accumulated deficit
(523,251)
(3,504,789)
(3,415,771)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,498
10,035
11,291
Total Ambow Education Holding Ltd.'s equity
9,417
63,075
146,197
Non-controlling interests
17
114
485
Total equity
9,434
63,189
146,682
Total liabilities and equity
136,438
913,867
970,162
* All of the VIE's assets can be used to settle obligations of their primary beneficiary. Liabilities recognized as a result of
AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
For the six months ended June 30,
For the three months ended June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2022
2022
2021
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
NET REVENUES
Educational program and services
29,697
198,912
301,104
15,732
105,373
171,590
Intelligent program and services
766
5,131
752
680
4,555
661
Total net revenues
30,463
204,043
301,856
16,412
109,928
172,251
COST OF REVENUES
Educational program and services
(18,571)
(124,389)
(179,375)
(9,222)
(61,767)
(95,536)
Intelligent program and services
(521)
(3,489)
(1,930)
(461)
(3,088)
(786)
Total cost of revenues
(19,092)
(127,878)
(181,305)
(9,683)
(64,855)
(96,322)
GROSS PROFIT
11,371
76,165
120,551
6,729
45,073
75,929
Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing
(2,576)
(17,253)
(24,422)
(1,121)
(7,511)
(13,422)
General and administrative
(13,443)
(90,043)
(85,357)
(8,413)
(56,349)
(38,412)
Research and development
(986)
(6,603)
(5,602)
(463)
(3,101)
(3,757)
Total operating expenses
(17,005)
(113,899)
(115,381)
(9,997)
(66,961)
(55,591)
OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME
(5,634)
(37,734)
5,170
(3,268)
(21,888)
20,338
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)
Interest income, net
534
3,574
4,008
258
1,726
1,948
Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net
(6)
(39)
203
6
43
(12)
Other income (expense), net
163
1,094
(1,180)
118
793
(240)
Gain from deregistration of subsidiaries
44
295
1,325
14
91
1,181
Loss on disposal of subsidiaries
(168)
(1,124)
—
(168)
(1,124)
—
Gain on sale of investment available for sale
119
799
1,221
119
799
474
Total other income
686
4,599
5,577
347
2,328
3,351
(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX
(4,948)
(33,135)
10,747
(2,921)
(19,560)
23,689
Income tax expense
(8,517)
(57,050)
(3,155)
(7,876)
(52,756)
(1,526)
NET (LOSS) INCOME
(13,465)
(90,185)
7,592
(10,797)
(72,316)
22,163
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling
(174)
(1,167)
(519)
(130)
(868)
(277)
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE
(13,291)
(89,018)
8,111
(10,667)
(71,448)
22,440
NET (LOSS) INCOME
(13,465)
(90,185)
7,592
(10,797)
(72,316)
22,163
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(161)
(1,079)
(417)
(87)
(584)
(532)
Unrealized gains on short-term investments
Unrealized holding gains arising during
74
497
1,075
33
224
493
Less: reclassification adjustment for gains
101
674
852
101
674
308
Other comprehensive loss
(188)
(1,256)
(194)
(155)
(1,034)
(347)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)
(13,653)
(91,441)
7,398
(10,952)
(73,350)
21,816
Net (loss) income per share – basic and diluted
(0.28)
(1.90)
0.17
(0.23)
(1.53)
0.48
Weighted average shares used in calculating
46,756,368
46,756,368
46,642,280
46,825,968
46,825,968
46,648,495
AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
Attributable to Ambow Education Holding Ltd.'s Equity
Accumulated
Class A Ordinary
Class C Ordinary
Additional
other
Non-
shares
shares
paid-in
Statutory
Accumulated
comprehensive
controlling
Total
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
capital
reserves
deficit
income
interest
Equity
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
Balance as of January 1,
41,973,276
795
4,708,415
90
3,545,955
3,837
(3,415,771)
11,291
485
146,682
Share-based compensation
—
—
—
—
214
—
—
—
—
214
Issuance of ordinary shares
12,500
0
—
—
(0)
—
—
—
—
—
Foreign currency translation
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
(495)
—
(495)
Unrealized gain on
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
273
—
273
Capital injection from non-
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
101
101
Net loss
—
—
—
—
—
—
(17,570)
—
(299)
(17,869)
Balance as of March 31,
41,985,776
795
4,708,415
90
3,546,169
3,837
(3,433,341)
11,069
287
128,906
Share-based compensation
—
—
—
—
226
—
—
—
—
226
Issuance of ordinary shares
5,412,500
107
—
—
6,605
—
—
—
—
6,712
Foreign currency translation
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
(584)
—
(584)
Reversal of unrealized gain
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
(450)
—
(450)
Disposal of subsidiaries
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
645
645
Capital injection from non-
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
50
50
Net loss
—
—
—
—
—
—
(71,448)
—
(868)
(72,316)
Balance as of June 30, 2022
47,398,276
902
4,708,415
90
3,553,000
3,837
(3,504,789)
10,035
114
63,189
Balance as of January 1,
41,923,276
794
4,708,415
90
3,545,073
4,210
(3,419,146)
12,101
(1,968)
141,154
Share-based compensation
—
—
—
—
219
—
—
—
—
219
Issuance of ordinary shares
12,500
0
—
—
(0)
—
—
—
—
—
Foreign currency translation
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
115
—
115
Unrealized gain on
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
38
—
38
Net loss
—
—
—
—
—
—
(14,329)
—
(242)
(14,571)
Balance as of March 31,
41,935,776
794
4,708,415
90
3,545,292
4,210
(3,433,475)
12,254
(2,210)
126,955
Share-based compensation
—
—
—
—
220
—
—
—
—
220
Issuance of ordinary shares
12,500
0
—
—
(0)
—
—
—
—
—
Foreign currency translation
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
(532)
—
(532)
Unrealized gain on
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
185
—
185
Net income/(loss)
—
—
—
—
—
—
22,440
—
(277)
22,163
Balance as of June 30, 2021
41,948,276
794
4,708,415
90
3,545,512
4,210
(3,411,035)
11,907
(2,487)
148,991
Discussion of Segment Operations
(All amounts in thousands)
For the six months ended June 30,
For the three months ended June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2022
2022
2021
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
NET REVENUES
K-12 Schools
14,922
99,950
175,650
8,048
53,909
104,748
CP&CE Programs
15,541
104,093
126,206
8,364
56,019
67,503
Total net revenues
30,463
204,043
301,856
16,412
109,928
172,251
COST OF REVENUES
K-12 Schools
(7,682)
(51,452)
(97,886)
(4,067)
(27,238)
(52,297)
CP&CE Programs
(11,410)
(76,426)
(83,419)
(5,616)
(37,617)
(44,025)
Total cost of revenues
(19,092)
(127,878)
(181,305)
(9,683)
(64,855)
(96,322)
GROSS PROFIT
K-12 Schools
7,240
48,498
77,764
3,981
26,671
52,451
CP&CE Programs
4,131
27,667
42,787
2,748
18,402
23,478
Total gross profit
11,371
76,165
120,551
6,729
45,073
75,929
View original content:
SOURCE Ambow Education Holding Ltd.