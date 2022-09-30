ATEL Introduces its Innovative line of FWA AXIS routers and POTS Replacement Devices

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asiatelco Technologies, Inc., ATEL announces the launch of their FWA routers and POTS Replacement devices. The lineup includes broadband data for primary and failover along with VoLTE and HD voice support.

V810 AXIS series (PRNewswire)

AXIS V810V - Plain Old Telephone Service (POTS) replacement

AXIS+ V810VD - POTS and Internet Support

AXIS 1 V810A - Broadband Internet Router

These products solve the leading issues affecting businesses today such as POTS line sunset for the Home office, Point of Sale, Elevators, ATM, Fire, and Security Panel connectivity.

The V810 product line is based on the 4G LTE network which still provides the largest cellular footprint of coverage throughout North America and allows users to utilize high-speed Internet and HD Voice services. It even supports conference calling for up to 6 callers and is fax capable. It's the perfect solution to your POTS (plain old telephone line) replacement needs. Whether you are looking for a simple home phone hub or something to support a small business, such as a salon or work site, these devices have you covered.

"Our launch of this product line is only the beginning of great things to come from ATEL," says Terence 'TC' Caston, VP of Product Marketing.

The V810 series allows us to address real-world concerns in the wireless industry today such as broadband Internet service in hard-to-reach areas outside of the developing 5G networks. Our goal is to ensure POTS customers large and small have a robust set of devices to ensure they remain connected as they transform their landline services to an IP-based network. The product line is supported with web and mobile device applications for full remote management access.

All devices have received or are in the process of completing FCC, PTCRB, RoHS, NFPA, UL, and US wireless carrier network certifications.

To learn more, head over to our website at https://www.atel-usa.com/v810v. You'll find device details, support materials, and information on where the device is available for purchase.

© 2022 Asiatelco Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. The ATEL and AXIS name and logo are trademarks of Asiatelco Technologies, Inc.

Contact Information:

ATEL

4611 Teller Ave., Suite 110

Newport Beach, CA 92660

E: Support@ATEL-USA.com

ATEL USA logo (PRNewswire)

SOURCE ATEL USA