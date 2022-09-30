LOWE'S PLEDGES $2 MILLION TO SUPPORT HURRICANE IAN RELIEF EFFORTS

Company to deploy over 200 associates and host relief events to help affected communities in Florida

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's today announced it will donate $2 million to support relief efforts in Florida after Hurricane Ian left devastation across the state, causing catastrophic flooding and damage. Lowe's donation will support disaster relief partners and nonprofit Pro customers, helping organizations provide emergency shelter, food and rebuilding supplies to those affected by the storm. Lowe's also will host relief events to distribute critical supplies.

Lowe’s stores continue to help those affected by the storm, with more than 200 Emergency Response Team (ERT) members being deployed beginning today to the hardest-hit areas. (PRNewswire)

"It's heartbreaking to see the devastation and the impact on our customers and associates who have been affected by this storm. Their safety is paramount," said Marvin Ellison, Lowe's chairman and CEO. "While we know recovery will take many months, we're here to help these communities return to some form of normalcy as soon as possible. We'd also like to thank the first responders and our associates who are serving these communities."

Lowe's stores continue to help those affected by the storm, with more than 200 Emergency Response Team (ERT) members being deployed beginning today to the hardest-hit areas. These specially trained associates voluntarily leave their home stores to provide additional customer support at stores affected by storms and give fellow associates a chance to focus on their families. The Emergency Response Teams are traveling from stores across the region.

Lowe's Emergency Command Center in North Carolina went into activation on Friday, Sept. 23 to support stores and communities ahead of the storm and in its aftermath. Lowe's has shipped more than 1,000 truckloads across the region to keep stores well-equipped with emergency supplies. The company is poised to deploy its Tool Rental Disaster Response Trailer to Florida to give impacted residents affordable rental options for one-time use equipment such as generators and chainsaws.

In immediate response to Hurricane Ian, Lowe's stores in the hardest-hit areas will host bucket brigade events to distribute free cleanup supplies to residents who are continuing recovery efforts. Buckets include supplies such as dust masks, goggles, bug spray, bottled water and mold remover.

Lowe's is providing additional assistance to help associates. The company is poised to deploy its mobile disaster relief convoy to provide showers, washers and dryers and meals to associates in high-impact areas. Lowe's is also expanding its financial assistance through the Lowe's Employee Relief Fund. Lowe's is doubling the company's match, contributing $2 for every dollar an employee donates now through Oct. 31.

Visit Lowe's Newsroom for updates on Lowe's relief events and continued support. For cleanup, repair and rebuilding advice, visit lowes.com/hurricane.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 19 million customer transactions a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2021 sales of over $96 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

