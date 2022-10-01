Charming Changsha: Celebrate National Day in Changsha

Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

CHANGSHA, China, Oct. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China SCIO:

Video link:
https://youtu.be/Ze6DkNOe71M

Join the celebrations through Changsha and enjoy the lights, fireworks, and joyful atmosphere on China's birthday.

http://english.scio.gov.cn/videos/2022-10/01/content_78448209.htm

