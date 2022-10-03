THE 100 BLACK MEN OF HOUSTON AND WOMEN PRESIDENTS ORGANIZATION ANNOUNCE THE 2022 WOMEN OF COLOR ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS HONORING HOUSTON WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS LEADING SUCCESSFUL BUSINESSES

HOUSTON, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 100 Black Men of Metropolitan Houston Chapter, in partnership with the Women Presidents Organization (WPO), are proud to announce the honorees of the 2022 Women of Color Achievement Awards. A total of fourteen women are being recognized for outstanding professional achievement and demonstrating exemplary community service. Sponsored by JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking, the event will take place on October 6, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., at the Texas Southern University-Jesse H Jones School of Business, 3800 Sampson St, Houston, TX 77004.

The Women Presidents Organization (WPO) is a dynamic and diverse collective of women business leaders around the world who share insight in groups facilitated to drive game-changing experiences. (PRNewsfoto/Women Presidents Organization) (PRNewswire)

"For 28 years the 100 Black Men of Metropolitan Houston Chapter has been a pinnacle organization in the city of Houston. We are ecstatic to partner with the Women Presidents Organization to honor these amazing women that are doing exceptional work within their businesses as well as the community. To collaborate and celebrate these amazing women of color and their accomplishments our organization holds the deepest gratitude," said Director Tracee Seals.

"The 2022 Women of Color Achievement Awards continues a longstanding tradition between WPO and 100 Black Men to identify and celebrate influential local women leaders. We are honored to recognize these successful female entrepreneurs who not only lead multi-million-dollar businesses, but also serve to improve the greater the Houston community. Congratulations to all of Houston's deserving award winners," said Camille Burns, CEO of the WPO.

The following women will be honored:

Johnte Archer , J. Archer Insurance

Zawadi Bryant , Acute Care Pediatrics

Myoshia Boykin-Anderson , AndTech Solutions

Delaina Curry-Allen , Recruiting Source International, LLC.

Danette Davis , Kay Davis & Associates

Shakeatha Davis, S. Davis Law Group

Nicole Odom Hardnett , Focus Point Behavioral Health

Brandi Harleaux , South Post Oak Recycling Center

Bianca McWilliams Jackson, Recruiting Source International, LLC.

Carla Lane , LaneStaffing

LaToshia Norwood , L'Renee and Associates

Teriya Richmond, MD, Your Total Health Clinic and Day Spa

Ramal Taylor, Millenia Strategies

Marissa Williams , A Hug Away Healthcare

"We are honored to sponsor the 2022 Women of Color Achievement Awards alongside WPO and 100 Black Men," said Thelma Ferguson, Vice Chair, JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking. "These 14 outstanding women business leaders are making vital contributions to the Houston community and local economy. We celebrate them for the work they do every day and look forward to seeing all they will accomplish in the future."

About the 100 Black Men of Metropolitan Houston

In 1994, 11 visionary men led by the Founding President, Benjamin J. Piggott Esq., had a concern and a feeling of responsibility to the Houston community. They came together to form the 100 Black Men of Metropolitan Houston Inc., an organization whose expressed purpose is improving the quality of life for African Americans and other minorities. The 100 of Metropolitan Houston Chapter is a non-profit mentoring organization. 100 Black Men Mentorship Programs address the needs of African American middle school and high school students in the Greater Houston area. The program provides positive role models, stresses academic excellence, self-confidence, independent thinking, financial literacy, entrepreneurship and knowledge of African American History. To learn more, visit https://100blackmenhou.org/

ABOUT WOMEN PRESIDENTS ORGANIZATION (WPO)

The Women Presidents Organization (WPO) is a non-profit membership organization where dynamic and diverse women business leaders around the world tap into collective insight with exclusive access to entrepreneurial equals, innovative ideas, and executive education. WPO members have guided their business to generate at least $2 million USD in gross annual sales (or $1 million USD for a service-based business). Each WPO chapter serves as a professionally-facilitated peer advisory group for members where they can harness the momentum of their successes and cultivate new strategies that will take them even farther. Learn more at women-presidents.com.

ABOUT JPMORGAN CHASE COMMERCIAL BANKING

JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking is a business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $4.0 trillion and operations worldwide. Through its Middle Market Banking & Specialized Industries, Corporate Client Banking & Specialized Industries and Commercial Real Estate businesses, Commercial Banking serves emerging startups to midsize businesses and large corporations as well as government entities, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors, developers and owners. Clients are supported through every stage of growth with specialized industry expertise and tailored financial solutions including credit and financing, treasury and payment services, international banking, advisory services and more. Information about JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking is available at www.jpmorganchase.com/commercial

Contacts:

Laura Alfisher

men Presidents Organization

lalfisher@lbrpr.com

617.447.0985

Tracee Seals

100 Black Men of Houston

director@100blackmenhou.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Women Presidents Organization