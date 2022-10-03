American Homes 4 Rent Provides Update on Hurricane Ian

The Company reports that preliminary assessments indicate limited damage

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) ("American Homes 4 Rent" or the "Company") announced today that, based on its preliminary assessments, the Company suffered limited damage from Hurricane Ian to its single-family homes and communities located in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. The Company will continue to assess its portfolio and provide additional information or updates in the event of a material change in this situation.

"The health, safety and well-being of our residents and employees remain our top priority," said David Singelyn, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of American Homes 4 Rent. "Our teams are on the ground in affected areas providing support as needed to our residents. We have been in regular communication with our residents and employees throughout to provide updates and resources, and begun processing related repair and maintenance work orders to return impacted houses to full operation as quickly as possible."

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator, and build-to-rent developer. Recent achievements include being named one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Real Estate™ by Fortune, a 2022 Great Place to Work®, a 2022 Top U.S. Homebuilder by Builder100, one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2022 and America's Most Trusted Companies 2022 by Newsweek and Statista, and a Top ESG Regional Performer by Sustainalytics. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and managing homes as rental properties. As of June 30, 2022, we owned 58,715 single-family properties in select submarkets in 22 states. Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at www.americanhomes4rent.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that relate to beliefs, expectations or intentions and similar statements concerning matters that are not of historical fact and are generally accompanied by words such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "potential," "plan," "goal," "outlook," "guidance" or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, the magnitude of the damage to our portfolio impacted by Hurricane Ian and the anticipated timeline for processing related repair and maintenance work orders. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While the Company's management considers these expectations to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to conform to actual results or changes in its expectations, unless required by applicable law. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the Company in general, see the "Risk Factors" disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Contacts:

American Homes 4 Rent

Megan Grabos

Media Relations

Phone: (805) 413-5088

Email: media@ah4r.com

American Homes 4 Rent

Nicholas Fromm

Investor Relations

Phone: (855) 794-2447

Email: investors@ah4r.com

