InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Rodent Control Device (DAL-114)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to get rid of rodents," said an inventor, from Garland, Texas, "so I invented the RID RODENTS. My design eliminates the mess and hassle of setting mechanical traps or using harsh chemicals."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to scare off rodents within a specified range. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using traps, poisons, etc. As a result, it eliminates the need to come into contact with dead rodents and it enhances sanitation and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DAL-114, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp