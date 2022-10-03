InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Hammock/Tent Unit (DLL-3870)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient unit that offers the recreational benefits of a lightweight traditional hammock with additional tent capabilities," said an inventor, from Desoto, Texas, "so I invented the P F T H. My design would eliminate the hassle of transporting and storing separate hammock and tent units."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved covered hammock for recreation and relaxing. In doing so, it protects against the sun and wet-weather elements. It also enables the user to star gaze at night and it enhances comfort. The invention features a portable and ultralight design that is easy to set up and break down so it is ideal for camping and outdoor enthusiasts and individuals who need a temporary shelter. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DLL-3870, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

