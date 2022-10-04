AMPE ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 17, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMPE) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Ampio common stock between December 29, 2020 and August 3, 2022, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 17, 2022

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in AMPE:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/ampio-pharmaceuticals-class-action-submission-form?id=32322&from=4

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants had inflated the Company's true ability to successfully file a Biologics License Application ("BLA") for Ampion; (ii) defendants had inflated the results of the AP-013 study and the timing of unblinding the data from the AP-013 study; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Ampio you have until October 17, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Ampio securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the AMPE lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/ampio-pharmaceuticals-class-action-submission-form?id=32322&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

535 Fifth Avenue

4th Floor

New York City, NY 10017

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

