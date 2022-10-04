Fictiv Launches Fictiv Premium to Help Teams Collaborate and Simplify Custom Manufacturing with High Visibility and Control

New paid annual membership program enables Fictiv customers to unify cross-functional sourcing activities, control access to information, optimize orders for target delivery dates, and access exclusive discounts.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fictiv, the operating system for custom manufacturing, announced today the commercial availability of Fictiv Premium, a first-of-its-kind paid annual membership program that enables members to coordinate custom manufacturing with high visibility and control—across projects, teams, and entire organizations.

In recent years, the process to manufacture products and navigate unpredictable supply chains has become vastly more complex. As a result, engineering and supply chain teams must be more agile to address increasingly dynamic workflows. Fictiv Premium provides the digital infrastructure required to keep teams in sync and in control, allowing mechanical engineers, engineering leaders, and purchasing managers to work productively and cohesively.

Through collaborative workspaces and toolsets, Fictiv Premium helps companies take the reins on fragmented sourcing activities, making it easier than ever for customers to simplify their custom part supply chain, company-wide, through a single digital solution.

"The process for teams ordering custom mechanical parts has historically been very inefficient, time intensive and filled with blind spots for engineers and supply chain professionals," said Dave Evans, CEO and co-founder of Fictiv. "With Fictiv Premium, we are expanding our service to provide customers with the tools they need to gain critical visibility, control, and speed in new product development and beyond."

Starting today, Fictiv customers can upgrade to Fictiv Premium and access the following benefits:

Team Workspaces: Offers radical transparency to engineers, quality managers, and supply chain teams with real-time shared visibility into DFM reports, quality and inspection reports, the status of project quotes and orders, all in one place, saving time and increasing productivity.

Multi-Team Controls: Fictiv Premium provides members with oversight of purchasing activity and information access by project, team, or department, acting as a custom part sourcing command center.

Lead Time Optimizer: An increased service level and advanced tool that alerts members to long lead-time configurations and gives smart suggestions on available changes to meet specific delivery dates.

Preferred Pricing: Fictiv Premium members enjoy automatic incentives on their orders and other special offers.

Early Fictiv Premium member Calder Hughes, co-founder and president of FlightHouse Engineering says, "Fictiv Premium has been a game-changer for us regarding team collaboration within our organization. Ultimately, this program provides us with complete end-to-end visibility of the manufacturing process. From reviewing DFM feedback to staying up-to-date on fulfillment progress, we now have control to manage all aspects of our workflow, efficiently and securely, enabling us to accelerate our product development."

Learn more about Fictiv Premium and request a free 30-day trial at www.fictiv.com/premium.

About Fictiv

Fictiv is the operating system (OS) for custom manufacturing that makes it faster, easier, and more efficient to source and supply mechanical parts. Its intelligent OS, supported by best-in-class operations talent, orchestrates a network of highly vetted and managed partners around the globe for fast, high-quality manufacturing, from quote to delivery. To date, Fictiv has manufactured more than 20 million parts for early-stage companies and large enterprises alike, helping them innovate with agility and get products to market faster.

