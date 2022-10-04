GATC Health Investor Conference to Feature First Public Demonstration of Its AI Platform's Drug Discovery Capabilities

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GATC Health ("GATC" or "the Company"), a science and technology company revolutionizing drug discovery and disease prediction using artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that the company is welcoming private investors to attend a GATC conference at Avenue of the Arts Hotel in Costa Mesa, CA on Wednesday, Oct. 5, for the first public demonstration of its proprietary Multiomics Advanced Technology™ (MAT) platform that discovers both small and large molecule drug candidates with 88% accuracy.

In addition to this demonstration, the agenda of the closed event includes key speakers from GATC Health as well as industry experts and thought leaders, who will provide additional context on how GATC's drug discovery and development abilities could be used in multiple areas of medicine, including addiction treatments, diabetes, oncology and other disease states.

GATC Health has attracted significant interest from sophisticated investors. The company expects its private conference to close its current Regulation D offering, representing the final opportunity for individuals to invest in the company. Invitations to GATC's event were limited to individuals who invested $100,000 or more in the company or who recently invested via referral. Following this round of funding, GATC Health is seeking institutional investment and is in conversations with several prospective funding institutions.

At the investor conference, GATC will also detail recent company developments, including a new study that shows its platform can predict drug candidate success with 88% accuracy, an increase to pre-clinical lead optimization 11x industry performance.

The company also recently announced a partnership with globally recognized music artist, entrepreneur and activist, Akon, to study and interpret genetic and other biological data to identify predisposition to diseases and enable life-saving preventative care for Africans and people of African heritage. Using the company's proprietary AI platform, which can process and analyze the entire human genome, the initiative will study the genetics of 1 million people across Africa and use that data to identify personalized healthcare solutions for the African participants, in addition to providing deep population health insights that can change the course of healthcare on the African continent.

Speakers at the day-long conference will include:

Tomas Philipson , Ph.D, Former Acting Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisors in the Trump Administration. Senior Economic Advisor to the heads of the FDA and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid under George W. Bush . Board of Directors/Advisors Board of Directors/Advisers Biologx, Liberatio, PragmaHealth and Epigenetix. Co-Director Center for Choice and Competition in Health Care, Department of Economics, University of Chicago . Director of Health Economics at Becker Friedman Institute, University of Chicago . Columnist at Forbes. He received his MA and PhD in economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania . He has been a visiting faculty member at Yale University and a visiting senior fellow at the World Bank.

Ari Smith , Chief Technology Officer, Hypereon Labs. Visiting Professor of Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Research at Yonsei University . Formerly Chief Technology Officer at Fincross International, Sr Vice President MR Financial and Solutions Architect with Microsoft. Mr. Smith studied Molecular Genetics at University of Washington and Computer Science at Massachusetts Institute of Technology .

Patrick Lilly , Chief Executive Officer, Liquid Biosciences. 25 years driving innovation and growth in biotech, software, high-performance computing and wireless. Member of FDA's MDepiNet Blockchain and AI Task Force; Co-Chair, AI Subcommittee . Contracted with nine of top ten pharmaceutical companies and three world-renowned research institutions. Co-founded four technology start-ups and five life sciences companies and discovered hundreds of novel biomarkers for 28 diseases. Inventor of 75 technology patents and trade secrets in bioinformatics, tissue sample quality control, high performance algorithms, security and wireless. Guest lectured at Cal Tech, MIT , Stanford , UC Berkeley, USC , and others. Board Member of Mamogen, HepGene and LiquidLung. Patrick received his B.A. and MBA from University of California, Irvine .

Dr. Tom Takubo , West Virginia State Senator, and Incoming Executive Vice President of Provider Relations for West Virginia University Health System. Dr. Takubo serves as the Majority Leader of the West Virginia Senate, a pulmonologist trained at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, and founding member of Pulmonary Associates of Charleston, WV . In his new role at WVUHS, he will work closely with internal WVU Medicine clinical departments and divisions across the Health System to focus on coordination of clinical goals. Dr. Takubo is also widely recognized as having brought the most advanced lung diagnostics and non-invasive treatment options to West Virginia .

Mark York , government affairs liaison, co-author Opioid Abatement guidelines, President Global Development and Acquisition for IP SecureTech. Mark is an expert in structuring complex business development relationships from initial concept and design through turnkey operations in a wide array of industries around the world including developing strategic partnerships in law firm business development, commercial transportation, bioengineering/nano-tech product development, data center and technology related joint ventures, building healthcare provider and facility relationships, corporate regulatory and governance guidance as to private and governmental partnerships. Prior to IP SecureTech, Mark was affiliated with major law firms and corporate legal departments throughout the United States focusing on Intellectual Property/Complex Commercial Litigation, Corporate Regulatory Compliance, and Corporate Due Diligence review in the Mergers & Acquisition area primarily for international clients.

Nicholas H. Hemmerly , Senior Managing Director, Head of Investment Banking at Bridgeway Capital Partners, LLC. Bridgeway Capital Partners together with its affiliates provides independent investment banking, strategic capital, and advisory services to lower and middle market companies globally. Prior to joining Bridgeway Mr. Hemmerly was at PricewaterhousCoopers Corporate Finance LLC focusing on M&A and capital raising in the Life Sciences space with a focus on Specialty and Generic Pharmaceuticals as well as Healthcare Consumer Products and Contract Manufacturing. Prior to PwC CF, Mr. Hemmerly worked at Jefferies LLC with a focus on executing M&A and financing transactions within the pharmaceutical and life sciences sectors. Prior experience includes investment banking roles in JPMorgan's Healthcare Group as well as JMP Securities Healthcare Group. Mr. Hemmerly began his investment banking career as an analyst with Wachovia Securities. Mr. Hemmerly graduated with honors from the College of Charleston with a B.S in economics. He holds his Series 7 and 63 licenses.

GATC Health company leadership scheduled to speak include:

Jayson Uffens , Chief Technology Officer, GATC Health. A seasoned technology architect with 20+ years of executive experience at high-growth global technology firms and co-inventor of GATC Health's AI platform. Senior technology roles at IrisMind, Seamless (merged with GrubHub), GoDaddy, American Express, Northrop Grumman Information Systems and UbiQGroup (sold to SF-based insurance company). Jayson executed technology projects with National Academy of Recording Arts & Science/Grammy Awards, Eastern Mountain Sports, Invitrogen, Cost Plus World Markets, BNSF, LeapFrog, Personal Shopper, Yamaha and Wynn Resorts.

Ian Jenkins , Chief Science Officer, GATC Health. With deep knowledge and experience in physiology and health technology, Ian is the co-inventor of GATC Health's AI platform. A genomic and biology scientist who began his career with the Human Genome Project, he was the Chief Executive Officer of Frélii and CEO of CodeTech, a Phoenix -based Med tech company, whose technology was acquired by Hospital Corporation of America with key product development roles at Systemic Formulas and Orn Industries. Ian earned an M.B.A. from Thunderbird School of Global Management, and a B.S. in Physiology from Utah State University .

Preetaman Wadhwa, Chief Marketing Officer, GATC Health. 20+ years of global strategic and U.S. operational experiences in Pharmaceutical, Hospital and Health Insurance industries. 17 years with Amgen, the world's largest independent biotechnology company, most recently as Global Marketing Lead and Marketing Director of Cardiology. Preetaman has a B.S. Pharmacy and MBA from India and a MHSM from Rush University, Chicago.

Dr. Robert Sorrentino , Chief Medical Officer, GATC Health. An internationally recognized physician, executive and informaticist and prior roles: Global Chief Medical Scientist, IBM-TJ Watson Research Center. CEO for AI for Healthcare Consultants, focused on serving novel technology companies that utilize AI and machine learning for clinical services and pharmaceutical development. Chief Medical Officer, Providence Health California; Chief Medical Officer for the Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation (TCRHCC) - the hospital and clinics owned by the Navajo Nation, which serves more than 100,000 tribal members. Dr. Sorrentino received his degree in physics from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and his advanced information systems training at MIT and Harvard University. He received his MD degree from the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University, and his residency training in family medicine from UCLA and its affiliated institutions, including Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE), and the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM).

V. Tyrone Lam , Chief Operating Officer, GATC Health . 30+ years of executive management experience in technology-focused companies, including co-founding a VC-backed start-up and executive officer of a publicly traded company. Co-founded and operated First Americans Wellness, a licensed medical clinic treating Native Americans on sovereign land. Co-founder and COO of OneHealth Solutions / OneRecovery, the 1 st HIPAA-secured peer support network contracting with insurance companies and employers (acquired by Viverae / SimplyWell / Virgin Pulse). Business development roles at Predilytics and Welltok, health tech data companies (acquired by Virgin Pulse). He is a board-certified life coach and received his B.A. from Virginia Tech.

Jeff Moses , President, GATC Health. 20+ years in executive management with experience in starting and expanding new companies, investment, regulatory and compliance, operations, and marketing. President & Chief Marketing Officer of ONIT Sciences; Chief Marketing Officer & Director, PowerOne Corporation; Founder and Creative Director, Engine Marketing. Jeff received a bachelor's degree in Literature in 1986 from Pitzer College .

About GATC Health

GATC Health Corp is a science and technology company using whole genome analysis and multiomics-based artificial intelligence to revolutionize disease detection and drug discovery. The company's patented AI platform reduces risk, time and costs for life science companies by digitally reproducing the human body to find non-obvious answers to biology's most complex questions. GATC Health is accelerating healthcare's transition to predictive, individualized medicine.

DISCLAIMER:

Any offer to sell securities will be made only pursuant to a definitive fully executed Subscription Agreement and will be made in reliance on an exemption from registration under the United States Securities Act of 1933. Securities are offered by Entoro Securities, LLC, member of FINRA and SIPC. Additional disclosure information can be found at www.entoro.com/disclosures

