HGTV URBAN OASIS 2022 GIVEAWAY IN NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, NOW OPEN FOR ENTRIES

The Winner Will Receive a Prize Package Valued at Over $1.3 Million

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning at 9 a.m. ET today, October 4, 2022, through 5 p.m. ET on November 23, 2022, fans can enter for their chance to win the HGTV Urban Oasis® 2022 located in Nashville, TN. The prize package, valued at over $1.3 million, includes the newly built, fully furnished home, a new Mercedes-Benz C-Class and $50,000 from Ally. Eligible fans can enter for a chance to win twice per day at HGTV.com and FoodNetwork.com , where they will also find full details and the official rules, as well as additional home features.

HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 Logo (PRNewswire)

Nashville, TN, is the country music capital of the world and known for its lively downtown, from up-and coming performers to a bustling nightlife of restaurants and bars, as well as shopping and cultural experiences, such as the Country Music Hall of Fame. A legendary city rooted in the music industry, Nashville offers visitors some of the best live entertainment in the country, with visitors coming to experience the entertainment on Broadway. Additionally, Nashville offers walkable neighborhoods for visitors and residents to explore with greenways and bike paths, as well as great boutiques and fitness studios.

The approximately 2,500-square-foot, three bedroom, two full and two half bathroom home is located just 10 minutes from downtown. With contemporary architecture, the home is cosmopolitan with nods to the city and country music throughout the design. Upon entry, visitors will be instantly impressed by the natural light that greets them. The front door leads to an eat-in dining room and a den area with design inspired by country music greats. Beyond the dining room is a state-of-the-art kitchen with an expansive island and banquette seating area for eating. Off the kitchen sits the living room with sleek, minimalist design, leading to the backyard deck ideal for entertaining. Upstairs sits the three bedrooms, including a balcony off of the main bedroom. The two-story finished garage is home to a jam studio and lounge space. Nashville-inspired art is found throughout the home, including female country music artist album covers, vintage instruments, wall murals and Broadway-inspired bistro lights.

The home was designed by local architect Turner Binkley and constructed by local builder Mitchell Builders Group with interior design by Brian Patrick Flynn.

Viewers can tune-in to the one-hour special HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 Special on Friday, October 7,2022 at 7 p.m. ET on HGTV as well as on discovery+ and HGTV GO beginning Saturday, October 8, 2022.

Sponsors of the HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 include ADT LLC, Ally Financial, AT&T Fiber, Cabinets to Go, Hunter Fan Company, James Hardie, Kohler Co., LL Flooring, Mercedes-Benz USA, Reckitt, Rheem Manufacturing and VELUX® No Leak Skylights.

