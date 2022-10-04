Hyundai Reveals Custom Rebelle Rally Santa Cruz

Rally Livery Created by Hyundai Design North America Designers Brad Arnold and Matt Marble

Brute Squad Team Logo Developed by Jennifer Ciminillo

Seventh Annual All-Women Rebelle Rally Starts Oct. 6

Minimal Vehicle Modifications Needed to Take on the Rally's Demanding Desert Terrain

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two days before the start of the Rebelle Rally, Hyundai Motor America is revealing the paint scheme for Brute Squad's 2022 Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle. This specially-equipped Hyundai Santa Cruz will compete in the seventh annual Rebelle Rally, an all-women, off-road navigational challenge held in the deserts of California and Nevada starting Oct. 6. The special Santa Cruz will be piloted by auto writers Jill Ciminillo and Kristin Shaw who named their team the Brute Squad.

The Brute Squad’s 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is photographed in Santiago Canyon, Calif., on Sept. 28, 2022. (PRNewswire)

Two days before the start of the Rebelle Rally, Hyundai is revealing the paint scheme for Brute Squad's 2022 Santa Cruz

The paint scheme was designed in California by Hyundai Design North America designers Brad Arnold, who was the exterior design manager for the Santa Cruz, and Matt Marble, a senior graphic designer. Marble and Arnold blended the California surfing lifestyle with the motif of a custom bandana to create the off-road look for the Rebelle Rally Santa Cruz paint scheme. The rally livery also acknowledges the following sponsors for helping Shaw and Ciminillo take on this challenging event over eight days.

Bose

Falken Tires

Rally Innovations

Gear Offroad Wheels

Truxxx

She Buys Travel

The Rebelle Rally Santa Cruz received minimal modifications, including off-road tires, skid plate, and lift kit. The modifications were led by Hyundai Motor America model line engineer Eric Buxton.

Off-road driving can be dangerous, and Hyundai Motor America encourages drivers to consult their owner's manual and take appropriate safety precautions before using their appropriately equipped vehicles in off road conditions.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

The Brute Squad’s 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is photographed in Santiago Canyon, Calif., on Sept. 28, 2022. (PRNewswire)

The Brute Squad’s 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is photographed in Santiago Canyon, Calif., on Sept. 28, 2022. (PRNewswire)

The Brute Squad’s 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is photographed in Santiago Canyon, Calif., on Sept. 28, 2022. (PRNewswire)

The team that prepared the Brute Squad’s 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz stand with the vehicle at Hyundai Motor North America’s headquarters in Fountain Valley, Calif., on Sept. 28, 2022. (PRNewswire)

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America