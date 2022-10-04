IPSY Names Global Popstar, Actress and Treslúce Beauty Founder Becky G as Next Glam Bag X Curator

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IPSY, the preeminent beauty subscription, announced today the launch of Glam Bag x Becky G. The award-winning singer curated this limited-edition collab that features eight full-size products from brands she loves, including Artist Couture, Herbivore Botanicals, Tarte, the star's own Treslúce Beauty, and more.

To curate this collection, Becky G relied on her inner tools of self-expression and Chicana pride. She hopes to inspire IPSY members to color outside the lines, whether experimenting with a bold, new look or breaking free from their everyday routine. "I've learned all of my beauty and skincare secrets from my mom, tias, and abuelitas over the years. The best advice they've ever given me is to always express myself and be proud of our Latinx heritage and culture. The idea of self expression is ageless, and something that I keep in mind when writing new music and when I was creating Treslúce Beauty. I am so excited to continue encouraging others to express themselves, and introduce some game-changing Latinx and women-founded brands through my Glam Bag X," said Becky G.

IPSY members will receive eight full-size products, five of which are selected via IPSY's proprietary machine learning technology, IPSY Match, and three of which the member chooses from a personalized assortment. This experience gives Ipsters and Becky G fans an unprecedented level of choice and control.

"As a woman breaking through in a male-dominated industry and a global pop star releasing genre-defying music, Becky G is inventing her own style– along with break-the-rules beauty book looks that go against the status quo. We are thrilled Becky G is taking IPSY members along for the ride in her Glam Bag X," said Emine ErSelcuk, SVP of Merchandising at IPSY. "Becky G is already a part of the BFA family with Treslúce Beauty so asking her to curate the November Glam Bag X was an easy choice. As a proud Mexican-American woman, it was important to Becky G that the bag focused on women and Latinx founders. Becky G's offerings empower IPSY members to live brighty, boldly, and unapologetically."

In 2021, IPSY introduced Glam Bag X to level up beauty-obsessed members' beauty routines and indulge their passion for must-have, on-trend, best-of-beauty products. Previous curators include some of the best names in beauty such as Patrick Ta, Khloe Kardashian, Halsey, Huda Kattan, Addison Rae, Madelaine Petsch, and most recently, Alicia Keys. A limited-edition quarterly treat, each celeb-curated collection will include insider access to 8 uber-coveted products worth up to $350. Glam Bag X is currently available as a quarterly upgrade for Glam Bag and Glam Bag Plus members and ships every three months.

The Glam Bag x Becky G collection drops on November 1st, and members can reserve their spots for this limited-edition run at ipsy.com/glambagx.

About IPSY

IPSY is the preeminent beauty subscription that inspires self-expression and strives to make beauty more inclusive and welcoming to all. IPSY delivers customized Glam Bags leveraging IPSY Match, a proprietary machine learning technology that analyzes hundreds of attributes to delight each member with beauty products fit for their lifestyle. With an avid beauty community and more than 200 million product reviews, IPSY has created the largest beauty discovery platform.

About Becky G

Multi Platinum, award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and activist Becky G was born for the spotlight, and her multifaceted career is shaping up to be nothing short of iconic. The 25-year-old global superstar's achievements include three number one hits on the Billboard Latin Airplay Charts ("Mayores, "Sin Pijama," and "MAMIII"), a starring role in "Power Rangers," guest-starring in Fox TV's Emmy-winning "Empire" series, her very own beauty brand Treslúce and Facebook Watch show "Face to Face with Becky G."

In May she released ESQUEMAS, her second studio album, which debuted at #1 on the "Latin Pop Albums" Chart and #5 on the Billboard Hot Latin Album Chart. It features 14 tracks including her global smash hit "MAMIII" with Karol G, which has amassed over 750 million streams worldwide since release and is certified DIAMOND by RIAA Latin.

She has toured alongside Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, J Balvin, Fifth Harmony, and Jason Derulo and has recorded collabs with Daddy Yankee, Maluma, Anitta, Natti Natasha, ZAYN, Bad Bunny, Ozuna, Prince Royce, Pitbull, and CNCO, among others. Becky has won the American Music Award for Favorite Latin Female Artist two years in a row (2020 and 2021) and the E! People's Choice Award for The Latin Artist of 2020. She was awarded the Latin AMA for Favorite Female Artist two years in a row (2018 and 2019) and received the Latin AMA for Favorite Urban Song (for "Mayores") in 2018. She was also presented the YouTube Diamond Play Button for surpassing 10 million followers on the platform (she now has over 18M). Her debut album Mala Santa was released in October 2019 and has been certified 8X Platinum in the United States, Platinum in Spain, and Gold in Mexico.

As the granddaughter of Mexican Immigrants, born and raised in Inglewood, California, Becky is no stranger to hardships and is passionate about her community. She uses her massive platform to speak out against inequality and raise awareness on social issues, including Black Lives Matter and DREAMers and has made it a point to give back to her community along the way.

Becky garnered the Agent of Change award at the 2020 Premios Juventud (Latin Youth Choice Awards) for her activism and using her platform to inspire positive change. In 2019, she accepted the Extraordinary Evolution Award at the 2019 Latin American Music Awards for her success as a young performer who has reached the pinnacle of success in a short period of time. She has also been honored by the Latin Recording Academy as one of the Leading Ladies in Entertainment (2018) and by her home city of Inglewood, California for her contributions to the Hispanic community; she has been recognized as one of Rolling Stone's "18 Teens Shaking Up Pop Culture" and one of Billboard's "21 Under 21."

The multitalented star has hosted a number of prestigious award shows throughout the years, including the 2019 European Music Awards (MTV) and the Latin GRAMMY Ellas TV special. In 2020, she hosted and produced her "En La Sala" podcast with Amazon Music - live from her living room during the lockdown. With every episode, Becky donated $10K to a charity of her choice and spoke to high-profile guests from Vice President-elect Kamala Harris about politics to reggaetón star J Balvin about mental health. Becky is also currently one of the judges on MTV's new show "Becoming A Popstar" alongside Joe Jonas and Sean Bankhead.

After having released successful makeup collections for the Colourpop brand, Becky G recently launched her very own beauty brand, Treslúce Beauty. Treslúce Beauty creates, celebrates, and supports Latinx heritage and culture with high-performance, conscious, vegan-friendly formulations that deliver high-impact artistry. Treslúce is inspired by Becky's Mexican heritage and seeks to celebrate all Latinx cultures.

About Treslúce Beauty

Treslúce Beauty creates, celebrates and supports Latinx heritage and culture. We develop high-performance, conscious, vegan-friendly formulations that deliver high impact artistry. Our cruelty-free products and packaging are infused with Latinx sourced ingredients and art. We are environmentally conscious and use recyclable, reusable packaging whenever we can. We uplift and support communities by giving back in a meaningful way. We are inspired by our Mexican heritage and seek to celebrate all Latinx cultures.

