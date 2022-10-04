Lumeris Appoints Ben Grabski as Chief Financial Officer

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumeris, a leading provider of the technology, insurance capabilities and expertise needed to support value-based care models, announced today the appointment of Ben Grabski as Chief Financial Officer.

"Ben is an extraordinary leader with an impressive track record of developing financial strategies to help businesses drive profitability through organic growth and new market expansions," said Mike Long, CEO of Lumeris. "As we continue our work to build the system of care every doctor wants for their own family, we are demonstrating that improving quality can be done in a manner that also produces superior economics."

Ben is a proven business leader and finance executive with more than a decade of experience leading and scaling managed care organizations. Previously, Ben was the Health Plan CEO for UnitedHealthcare's Upper Midwest region, serving over 250,000 Medicare beneficiaries with $1.5B in revenue and 300 FTEs. Ben grew the Medicare Advantage business profitably from 60,000 to 150,000 in three years through organic growth and new market expansions, while at the same time improving Star ratings (67% 4.5 Star, 97% 4+ Star).

Before assuming the role of Health Plan CEO, Ben was VP of Strategy and Execution, primarily responsible for adapting UHC's Medicare Advantage business to the changes from the ACA. In this role, Ben created new value-based incentives, for which UHC has 5,000 practices enrolled in today.

"It is an exciting time to be at Lumeris," said Grabski. "Our successful partnerships with health systems and large provider groups are demonstrating that it is possible to fulfill the promise of value-based care. As we continue to enter new markets, grow within our existing markets, and reach a broader population, we continue to invest in our operations, talent and technology capabilities to support this growth."

Ben has prioritized continuing his education throughout his career, receiving his MBA from University of Minnesota - Carlson School of Management and completing Executive Education programs at both Stanford University Graduate School of Business and Harvard Medical School. He is passionate about contributing to his community and currently serves as a board member for both Theater Latté Da and the Alzheimer's Association®. He lives in Minnesota with his wife and three children.

With Lumeris as a partner, health systems across the country are fulfilling the promise of value-based care. A joint-operating partner in both value and risk, Lumeris delivers market leading technology, insurance capabilities and on-the-ground expertise to more than one million patients and 7,000 physicians nationwide. Lumeris is proud to offer 5-star health plans that consistently deliver better clinical and financial outcomes for Medicare, Medicaid, Commercial, and Individual populations. To learn more about Lumeris, please visit www.lumeris.com.

