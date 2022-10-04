PetSmart Charities to Grant More Than $150,000 to Support Hurricane Ian Emergency Response Efforts

Aid organizations helping displaced pets in the 9-county impact area can apply today

PHOENIX, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSmart Charities today announced a granting effort to provide immediate funds that support rescue, relief, response, and recovery efforts of pets affected by the devastating impact of Hurricane Ian. PetSmart Charities has already committed $150,000 and expects efforts to exceed this as applications come in. Animal welfare organizations located in or responding to the needs of organizations or pets in the nine counties in Florida with federal Major Disaster Declarations can apply. These counties include Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pinellas and Sarasota.

PetSmart Charities (PRNewsfoto/PetSmart Charities) (PRNewswire)

Cash grants will be awarded to support sheltering supplies and infrastructure, reunification efforts, necessary veterinary care, and staffing and volunteer needs for those working with pets in impacted areas. Grant funds can be used for:

Purchases for necessary immediate sheltering needs for up to 30 days (kennels, crates, carriers, food, waste management, bowls, leads/leashes)

Medical expenses to provide required and/or necessary vaccinations and immediate medical care for impacted pets

Staffing and volunteer costs, including wages, lodging, meals and transport expenses

Eligible organizations that can apply for the grants are nonprofit and municipal pet shelters and nonprofit veterinary clinics directly impacted by Hurricane Ian as well as animal welfare and human services organizations designated as authorized disaster responders providing support for evacuated pets and their people. Applicants need not be previous or current PetSmart Charities partners to apply.

"Hurricane Ian is one of the most significant disaster events Florida has ever seen, and the impact on pets is immense," said Aimee Gilbreath, president of PetSmart Charities. "Aid organizations are working overtime to rescue, rehabilitate and reunify pets impacted by this storm, and supporting these partners in their efforts is of utmost importance to our organization. There's nothing we want to see more than pets safe with their families."

Applications are being reviewed on a rolling basis as they are received, and applications will be open for 90 days from Sept. 30. For more information or to apply, please visit https://petsmartcharities.org/pro/grants/disaster-response .

About PetSmart Charities®

PetSmart Charities is committed to making the world a better place for pets and all who love them. Through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities helps up to 600,000 pets connect with loving families each year. PetSmart Charities also provides grant funding to support organizations that advocate and care for the well-being of all pets and their families. Our grants and efforts connect pets with loving homes through adoption, improve access to affordable veterinary care and support families in times of crisis with access to food, shelter and disaster response. Each year, millions of generous supporters help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities directly at PetSmartCharities.org, while shopping at PetSmart.com, and by using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart® stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, granting more than $500 million since its inception in 1994. Independent from PetSmart LLC, PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3) organization that has received the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for the past 18 years in a row – placing it among the top one percent of rated charities. To learn more visit www.petsmartcharities.org.

SOURCE PetSmart Charities