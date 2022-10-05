Advanced Cooling Technologies Inc. named third fastest growing company by Central Penn Business Journal

LANCASTER, Pa., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc. (ACT) was honored to be ranked 3rd on the Central Penn Business Journal's annual list of the Top 50 Fastest Growing Companies in Central Pennsylvania. While ACT has appeared on this top 50 list a number of times over the past decade, they are especially thrilled to be recognized for the substantial growth they have achieved this past year and looks forward to continued growth in 2023. ACT will be celebrating its 20th anniversary in just a few short months. As a Lancaster County small business, ACT's technologies and services reach far beyond the PA state lines. From spacecraft engineering services to nuclear and semiconductor cooling to mission-critical military equipment, ACT's technologies and services span the globe. ACT began as an R&D company in 2003 and quickly became a leading provider of thermal management solutions. "Our employees have persevered through numerous challenges over the past few years and have truly embodied our core values of Innovation, Teamwork and Customer Care. This honor is truly on them." Said ACT's president, Jon Zuo.

ACT is proud to partner with industry-leading customers who share its core values. The Company's strength in solving complex thermal problems and turning innovative designs into cost-effective and reliable, manufactured solutions has gained it the trust of numerous long-term partners. This award is received as the Company is working on its 7th expansion within the BURLE Corporate Park over the past 5 years.

