OpenText unveils new integrations and innovations with Google Cloud at OpenText World 2022

WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at OpenText World 2022, OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) unveiled plans to integrate OpenText™ Core Content with Google Workspace. The partnership will bring Google Workspace collaboration to the business processes that Core Content supports.

Deepening its commitment to innovation, OpenText is integrating its public cloud content service platform, OpenText Core Content, with the collaboration services of Google Workspace. Managing and editing content within digital processes is crucial in supporting modern, universally accessible, cloud-based work. The future integration of OpenText Core Content and Google Workspace will allow users to sync content to multiple devices for offline access, digitize and accelerate workflows, and access and edit content within leading business applications like SAP and Salesforce. This will facilitate improved productivity and collaboration for remote and hybrid teams.

"Remote and hybrid work is here to stay, and the ability to manage and edit content in the context of digital processes is critical to the success of modern work," said Muhi Majzoub, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer at OpenText. "The integration between OpenText Core Content and Google Workspace will allow organizations to access and edit content while working in SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud, SAP SuccessFactors, and Salesforce, all while seamlessly automating the governance of this critical information."

Another foundation of the partnership is Google Cloud's ability to support public cloud applications like Core as well as private cloud deployments of OpenText applications in multiple geographies, while ensuring corresponding regulatory requirements are met. This in turn helps support customer requirements for in-country or in-region data residency while adhering to compliance standards reliably, securely, and consistently.

"To support hybrid work, organizations need information management tools to create digital workplaces that help deliver exceptional employee experiences," said Seth Siciliano, Head of Workspace ISV Partnerships, Google Cloud. "Continuing to deliver and build the OpenText Core Platform on Google Cloud will offer the benefits of information management to more customers globally, and we look forward to working with OpenText to help more organizations meet the needs of hybrid work today and into the future."

OpenText announced the availability of OpenText Core Content on Google Cloud earlier this year. The partnership's capabilities were presented at OpenText 2022 in Las Vegas during a live demonstration with OpenText CEO & CTO, Mark J. Barrenechea. OpenText Core Content provides customers with access to the OpenText multi-tenant SaaS suite of products and API services on Google Cloud, enabling businesses to deploy capabilities securely and quickly at scale. Together, OpenText and Google Cloud provide businesses with a powerful SaaS content services platform, with low latency and secure access for distributed teams. Details surrounding the innovative relationship between OpenText and Google Cloud were further discussed during a fireside chat with OpenText EVP and Chief Product Officer, Muhi Majzoub and Head of Google Workspace ISV Partnerships, Seth Siciliano.

To learn more about the upcoming integration, a recording of the demonstration and fireside chat with OpenText and Google Cloud will be available on the OpenText website.

OpenText is set to provide more details about its latest integration with Google Cloud next week at Google Next '22. Click here to learn more.

