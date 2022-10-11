.357 Magnum Opus Launches on Webtoon and Tapas

Afghan-American writer Ghezal Omar's .357 Magnum Opus, published by Artillery Network, will soon be available for free on popular online publishing platforms.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reviewed by The Grovel as "ready to take you into a dark corner and give you a proper shake down," Ghezal Omar's debut graphic novel .357 Magnum Opus will be available on Webtoon and Tapas starting September 13th. The graphic novel contains 34 episodes, one released each Tuesday, following the exploits of bounty hunters Sexx Pistol and Kassius Del Mar.

From its provocative cover and illustrations by MingChen Shen to its action-packed story line, .357 Magnum Opus is a wild ride of female empowerment in a violent landscape. A Pullbox review describes Omar's characters as "unflinching" and "unapologetic," with a writer who has "taken a hard dive into a creative realm normally populated by men."

Published by Artillery Network in 2019, Omar's work joins that of other artists using online platforms designed for a seamless reading experience for comics and graphic novels. Such platforms introduce innovative creators' work to wider audiences worldwide, many of which have free access to the content.

According to the New York Times, the explosion in popularity of web comics published on Webtoons and Tapas has brought in new audiences that have traditionally been overlooked in the industry, "particularly Gen Z and Millennial women." These new audiences gravitate towards online channels that open up a broader range of content, with themes that aren't as restricted as what traditional publishing channels offer.

As audiences grow, online platforms are growing with them. As an example, Webtoon's platform grossed $900 million in 2021. Recent reports published by Allied Market Research project that revenues on the global webcomics market will reach $56.1 billion by 2030.

As a first-generation Afghan immigrant living in the Bay Area, California, Omar represents an underrepresented voice in the comic and graphic novel scene. Since .357 Magnum Opus is the first graphic novel written by an Afghan American, Omar is blazing a trail in her work, and has exhibited at eight shows— from San Diego Comic Con to Portland. This year, Omar will be exhibiting at FanExpo SF in November and LA Comic Con in December. For more information about her work, visit www.357magnumopus.com

