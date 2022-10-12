GOL Announces 3Q22 Investor Update

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4) ("GOL" or "Company"), Brazil's largest airline, today provides an Investor Update on its expectations for the third quarter of 2022. The information below is preliminary and unaudited. The Company will discuss its 3Q22 results in a conference call on October 27, 2022.
- GOL expects a Loss Per Share (EPS) and Loss Per American Depositary Shares (EPADS) for 3Q22 of approximately R$1.81 and US$0.71, respectively.
- EBITDA margin for the quarter is expected to be approximately 15%.
- Passenger unit revenue (PRASK) expected for the third quarter to be up approximately 45% year over year, boosted by the continued growth in domestic demand for leisure travel combined and the gradual recovery in international travel. Smiles revenues increased by 53% when compared to same period of 2019 with a 31% growth in the customer base versus 3Q19. The total unit revenue (RASK) is also expected to be up approximately 45% year over year.
- Non-fuel unit costs (CASK Ex-Fuel) are expected to decrease approximately 25% compared to the third quarter of the prior year, primarily due to increase in ASKs, productivity (aircraft utilization and operating efficiency). Fuel unit costs (CASK Fuel) are expected to increase approximately 87% year over year, driven by an 89% increase in the average jet fuel price, partially offset by a reduction of approximately 4% in fuel consumption per flight hour due to the higher number of 737-MAXs in the fleet.
- GOL's financial leverage, as measured by Net Debt2 / EBITDA3 ratio was approximately 10x at the end of September 2022 quarter. Total liquidity at quarter-end is expected to be at R$ 3.6 billion4.
Preliminary and Unaudited Projection
September Quarter 2022
EBITDA Margin
~15%
EBIT Margin
~5%
Other Revenue (cargo, loyalty, other)
~6% of total revenues
Average fuel price per liter
R$ 6.62
Average Exchange rate
R$ 5.30
September Quarter 2022 vs.
Passenger unit revenue (PRASK)
Up ~45%
CASK Ex-fuel
Down ~25%
Total Demand - RPK
Up ~42%
Total Capacity - ASK
Up ~43%
Total Capacity - Seats
Up ~40%
1. Excluding gains and losses on currency and Exchangeable Senior Notes.
2. Including 7x annual aircraft lease payments and excluding perpetual bonds.
3. Last twelve months
4. Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, accounts receivable and deposits.
About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.
GOL is the largest airline in Brazil, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since founded in 2001, the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America, thus democratizing air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air FranceKLM, besides several codeshare and interline agreements available to Customers, bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 14,000 highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety, GOL's #1 value, and operates a standardized fleet of 144 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.
