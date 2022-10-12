T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR SEPTEMBER 2022

BALTIMORE, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.23 trillion as of September 30, 2022. Preliminary net outflows for the third quarter of 2022 were $24.6 billion, bringing preliminary year-to-date net outflows to $44.6 billion.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of September 30, 2022, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end by investment vehicle, by asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios. Investment vehicle assets under management also reflect client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, of $0.3 billion in September 2022, and $3.3 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. This brings total client transfers for the year-to-date period ended September 30, 2022, to $10.3 billion. These client transfers include $0.2 billion, $2.2 billion, and $7.1 billion, respectively, transferred to the target date retirement trusts during the September, third quarter, and year-to-date periods.



As of



Preliminary(a)







(in billions)


9/30/2022


8/31/2022


6/30/2022


12/31/2021

U.S. mutual funds









 Equity


$            365


$            404


$          391


$            554

 Fixed income, including money market


74


78


79


85

 Multi-asset(b)


175


189


187


232



614


671


657


871

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products









 Equity


283


314


309


439

 Fixed income, including money market


91


93


92


90

 Multi-asset(b)


199


218


209


246

 Alternatives


43


43


43


42



616


668


653


817

Total assets under management


$         1,230


$         1,339


$        1,310


$          1,688




Target date retirement products


$            311


$            337


$          327


$            391



(a)

Preliminary - subject to adjustment

(b)

The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

Supplemental Information

The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.



As of



Preliminary(a)







(in billions)


9/30/2022


8/31/2022


6/30/2022


12/31/2021

U.S. mutual funds









 Equity and blended assets


$            488


$            539


$          524


$            724

 Fixed income, including money market


126


132


133


147



614


671


657


871

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products









 Equity and blended assets


436


483


470


632

 Fixed income, including money market


137


142


140


143

 Alternatives


43


43


43


42



616


668


653


817

Total assets under management


$          1,230


$          1,339


$        1,310


$          1,688



(a)

Preliminary - subject to adjustment

