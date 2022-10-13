Providers Now Have Free Access to Latest Diabetes Technology in One Place

Newly Enhanced Danatech Website Includes CGM Insurance Lookup Tool

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All healthcare professionals caring for people with diabetes now have access to vital information about the latest diabetes technology in one place through the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists' (ADCES) newly revamped danatech website.

Launched in 2018, danatech has been updated and enhanced. ADCES now provides free danatech access to all healthcare professionals, from the nurse who is trying to determine if insurance will cover a prescription for a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) to the provider who wants to compare the various insulin pumps to the radiologist who wants to know whether a patient should remove their device before having an MRI. Site visitors can also access training and education on the devices, including many for continuing education (CE/CME) credit. Many of these offerings are free.

"The number of people with diabetes is skyrocketing and there aren't nearly enough specialists to treat them all, healthcare professionals in multiple practice settings are caring for people with diabetes," said Leslie Kolb, DrPH, MBA. BSN, RN, chief science, practice and learning officer for ADCES. "But many are not familiar with the multitude of new technologies and devices available to those who need them the most. These technologies and devices generate the data that allows for effective care planning and danatech helps healthcare professionals get up to speed so they can collaborate with their patients most effectively to self-manage their diabetes."

The easy-to-navigate site includes information on apps and digital therapeutics designed to prevent, manage and/or treat diabetes and features:

CGM insurance lookup tool to determine whether a patient's insurance pays for a CGM prescription.

Information for all brands of CGMs, insulin pumps and insulin/medicine delivery systems.

Free and fee-based training and education for CE/CME on the various devices.

Three certificate programs: Putting Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Into Practice, Connected Insulin Devices and The Art of Telehealth.

"While some of these resources are available elsewhere, it's piecemeal, whereas danatech brings it all together," said Kolb. "For example, if a provider wants to compare insulin pumps to determine which would be best for a patient, they'd have to visit each of the manufacturer's websites individually. Now they don't."

