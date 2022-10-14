FUEL LOAD MARKS SIGNIFICANT MILESTONE TOWARD COMPLETION OF PLANT VOGTLE UNIT 3

Oglethorpe Power CEO commends dedicated workforce for critical step at Vogtle construction project



TUCKER, Ga., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Oglethorpe Power President and Chief Executive Officer Michael L. Smith issued the following statement regarding fuel load at Plant Vogtle Unit 3. Oglethorpe Power is a co-owner of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4.

"Fuel load at Unit 3 is a historic step for Plant Vogtle and the energy industry, marking a critical milestone toward the completion of the first advanced commercial nuclear project to be constructed in the U.S. in more than 30 years," said Smith. "Oglethorpe Power and our member cooperatives commend the dedicated workforce at Plant Vogtle for their tireless efforts to reach this significant achievement. This great news means we are one step closer to bringing Unit 3 online to deliver emission-free, reliable baseload energy for EMC consumers for the next 60 to 80 years."

Fuel load is one of the last major milestones before Unit 3 is fully operational. With nuclear fuel in the reactor, startup testing can be initiated, followed by power operation and the production of electricity. The projected commercial operation date for Unit 3 remains March 2023, pending successful testing.

Oglethorpe Power serves 38 consumer-owned, not-for-profit distribution cooperatives across Georgia who provide retail electricity to 4.4 million consumers in mostly residential, rural service territories. Once online, Plant Vogtle will provide clean, reliable, and resilient baseload energy for EMC consumers for decades to come.

Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 are the only new nuclear units currently under construction in America. Among the largest clean energy projects in the nation, once online, Plant Vogtle will produce more carbon-free, clean energy than any other U.S. facility.

Oglethorpe Power is one of the nation's largest power supply cooperatives with more than $16 billion in assets serving 38 Electric Membership Corporations which, collectively, provide electricity to approximately 4.4 million Georgia residents. A proponent of conscientious energy development and use, Oglethorpe Power balances reliable and affordable energy with environmental responsibility and has an outstanding record of regulatory compliance. Its diverse energy portfolio includes natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric and coal generating plants with a combined capacity of more than 8,300 megawatts. Oglethorpe Power was established in 1974 and is owned by its 38 Member Systems.

