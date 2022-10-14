InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Cart Sanitizing System (CCT-4641)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a system to ensure that a clean and sanitized shopping cart is available for use by every shopper," said an inventor, from Minford, Ohio, "so I invented the SHOP SAFE SANITIZING SYSTEM. My design helps to prevent the transfer of germs from shopper to shopper via shopping cart handles and contact surfaces."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved system for sanitizing shopping carts. In doing so, it helps to kill viruses, germs, and bacteria on all cart contact surfaces. As a result, it eliminates the need to manually spray or wipe carts and it saves time and effort. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for grocery stores and other shopping centers that utilize carts.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CCT-4641, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp