National, Georgia Leaders Defend The Future with Young Voters in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Defend the Future–whose steering committee includes NAACP, March For Our Lives, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Voto Latino, EMILY's List, The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote (APIAVote) and When We All Vote–will host a GOTV party for young voters this Friday in Atlanta, followed by a debate watch.
As the midterm elections approach, these leading national progressive organizations have banded together to form the Defend the Future campaign, which is urging young voters to counter the radical, reactionary efforts of supporters of the Dobbs decision, the January 6th insurrection, and related attacks on LGBTQ+, minority, voting, and civil rights. On Friday, they will join with Georgia leaders at Piedmont Park in Atlanta for a GOTV party followed by a debate watch.
Maya Wiley, President and CEO, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights
Emily Cain, Executive Director, EMILY's List
Christine Chen, Executive Director, APIAVote
Kenny Sandoval, Vice President, Voto Latino
Percy Brown, Human Rights Campaign
Stephanie Young, Executive Director, When We All Vote
Representative Nikema Williams
Jonica Booth, Actor
Rhonda Briggins, VoteRunLead
Alivia Duncan, Georgia STAND-UP
David Garcia, GALEO
Mary-Pat Hector, RISE Georgia
Cheyenne Jacobs, Spoken word artist
Fenika Miller, Black Voters Matter
Anthony Pacheco, Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta
Nsé Ufot, New Georgia Project
Sandra Urquiza, Poder Latinx
Michelle Wilson, Women Engaged
WHAT: Defend the Future Get Out the Vote Party
Debate Watch (to follow)
WHERE: Piedmont Park, Atlanta
WHEN: Friday, October 14, 6:00
To register, please email DefendTheFuture@westendstrategy.com
