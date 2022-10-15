The Forest Dispensary Grand Opening

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Wellness ("Standard" or "the Company") has announced that its sister company The Forest will open its first medical marijuana dispensary in Missouri in the Westport historic neighborhood of Kansas City. The Forest Kansas City ("the Forest") will begin serving patients from its location at 706 Westport on October 7. The dispensary will have hours of operation of 10 AM – 7PM on Monday through Saturday and 10AM – 6PM on Sundays.

(PRNewsfoto/Standard Wellness Company, LLC) (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to expand access to medical cannabis to patients in Missouri and build strong relationships in the Kansas City community," said Devin Mullins, General Manager of The Forest.

The Forest plans to carry products grown and manufactured at its sister facility, operated by Standard Wellness, as well as products from a variety of other cultivators and manufacturers.

"We believe in patient choice, and to that end, we will have a full compliment of flower, edibles, vapable oil, topicals, and concentrates," Mullins said.

"Our mission is to improve the quality of life through safe and easy access to cannabis," said Jared Maloof, Standard Wellness CEO. "Standard Wellness has recently finished construction on a state-of-the-art cultivation and manufacturing facility in Vandalia, Missouri where we are proud to say that the Company will ultimately employ over a hundred Missourians."

Standard Wellness strives to consistently provide quality products to consumers and empower patients to use alternative medicine to find relief and live happier lives.

As a medical cannabis business, we take our obligation to our patients and our communities very seriously and we understand the impact of our decisions, from packaging to price point. With this responsibility top of mind, we aim to create a new standard in the medical marijuana industry for quality, care, innovation, and education.

About Standard

Founded in 2017, Standard Wellness became the first vertically integrated medical marijuana company in Ohio when it was awarded cultivation and processing licenses, and a dispensary license through its sister company, The Forest, in 2018.

Since then, with these core values at the center of all the Company does, Standard has expanded its footprint to include cannabis licenses in Utah, Missouri, and Maryland.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Standard Wellness Company, LLC