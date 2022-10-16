Uber Eats and Leafly partner to bring cannabis delivery to Torontonians

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting tomorrow, Monday, October 17, Torontonians can order safe, legal cannabis and get it delivered straight to their homes thanks to a partnership between Uber Eats (NYSE: UBER), a global leader in ecommerce and delivery technology, and Leafly (NASDAQ: LFLY), a leading online cannabis marketplace and information resource. Torontonians 19+ can place orders from local licensed cannabis retailers in the Uber Eats app, and have it delivered to their door by the retailer's CannSell certified staff. This is the first time cannabis delivery will be available on a major third-party delivery platform in the world.

"We are partnering with industry leaders like Leafly to help retailers offer safe, convenient options for people in Toronto to purchase legal cannabis for delivery to their homes, which will help combat the illegal market and help reduce impaired driving," said Lola Kassim, General Manager of Uber Eats Canada. "Over the last few years, we have invested heavily in our delivery business and selection has expanded tremendously. Uber Eats has grown quickly to become a versatile platform usable by diverse businesses large and small."

"Leafly has been empowering the cannabis marketplace in Canada for more than four years and we support more than 200 cannabis retailers in the GTA. We are thrilled to work with Uber Eats to help licensed retailers bring safe, legal cannabis to people across the city," said Yoko Miyashita, CEO of Leafly.

"Hidden Leaf has been providing safe, legal cannabis to Torontonians at three locations over the last year and a half," said Marissa and Dale Taylor, owners of Hidden Leaf, one of three currently participating retailers in Toronto. "We are a small business and this partnership is a great way for us to expand our reach and grow our business across the city. Just like the in-store experience, our CannSell certified delivery staff understand and comply with local regulations around cannabis transactions, including checking ID."

How it works:

Head to the Uber Eats app and select the "Cannabis" category or search for one of the licensed cannabis retailers. You will see a warning that you must be of legal age to enter the virtual storefront.

After this, you navigate the menu of the retailer to place an order. You must be within the delivery radius of the licensed cannabis retailer in order to be able to place an order.

Just like ordering takeout or other items using Uber Eats, you will be notified when the licensed retailer accepts the order and the estimated time of delivery.

In accordance with provincial regulations, the order will only be delivered by the licensed cannabis retailer's own CannSell certified staff. Independent third-party delivery people will not deliver cannabis.

When the delivery person arrives, your age and sobriety will be verified as required by regulations.

This partnership will help combat the underground illegal market, which still accounts for over 50% of all nonmedical cannabis sales in Ontario. Further, recent research from Public First shows that some cannabis users drive after consumption with 1 in 7 (14%) of cannabis users admitting to having driven a vehicle within 2 hours of consuming cannabis. Delivery options like those available through Uber Eats are expected to help decrease impaired driving and improve safety on the road.

The first three cannabis retailers are:

