Crunch Franchise Announces Newest Location in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania

WILKES BARRE, Pa., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced the upcoming December 2022 opening of Crunch Wilkes Barre, a $4 million, 28,000-square-foot fitness facility, with state-of-the-art equipment and amenities in the Northeastern region of Pennsylvania. Crunch Wilkes Barre will be located at 101 Wyoming Valley Mall #900.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Wilkes Barre will offer top-quality cardio equipment and strength training equipment, a functional training area with indoor turf, group fitness and cycling studios, a personal training studio, 3D-body scanners, saunas, HydroMassage® chairs, tanning beds, Infrared wellness pods, an outdoor functional training area, Kids Crunch, and more. Crunch Wilkes Barre is owned by fitness industry veteran Chad Smith.

"We are excited to bring the Crunch brand to the Wyoming Valley Mall in the Northeastern region," said owner Chad Smith. "Crunch is for everyone, from the first-time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete. Add in our high-energy environment and affordable memberships and we have options to meet everyone's goals and budget!"

Prospective members can now visit https://bit.ly/Crunch500WilkesBarre or call (570) 931-8800 to reserve memberships at discounted rates beginning at $10.99 per month. Founding members can receive a pre-sale rate with complimentary enrollment and one month free, in addition to free t-shirts, discounts on small group and personal training, and more.

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week, including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone™, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 2 million members with over 410 gyms worldwide in 32 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Spain, Cost Rica, Australia, and will soon be open in Portugal. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

