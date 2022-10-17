Parasoft Provides High Returns for Smiths Medical Through Test-Driven Development

Embedded Software Development Teams Report Effortless Adoption & Increased Code Coverage

MONROVIA, Calif., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parasoft, a global leader in automated software testing for over 35 years, shared that medical device companies that use its automated software testing solution for C/C++ embedded development are reporting effortless adoption of test-driven development (TDD), decreases in code complexity, and increases in code coverage. The powerful combination of Parasoft C/C++test and DTP provides clear reporting and analytic insights, enabling medical device software development teams to achieve static analysis, unit testing, and code coverage requirements. To learn more, download the IEC 62304 Software Compliance ebook.

Parasoft will showcase its medical automated software testing solutions for process standards compliance, code safety, and cybersecurity at the 3rd Annual Medical Device and Diagnostic Software Development and Compliance Conference on October 18 and 19 in Boston, MA.

Visit Parasoft at booth #7 to talk with an expert about ensuring compliance to industry standard IEC 62304 on safety and security standards, such as IEC 62443 and UL 2900.

Attend the discussion, Barriers to Managing SaMD, on October 18 at 12:35 EST at Roundtable 3.

"This event is a fantastic opportunity to share insights, acquire knowledge, and listen to different perspectives from others in the medical device industry," said Ricardo Camacho, director of regulatory safety and security compliance. "I'm looking forward to hosting our roundtable discussion around SaMD. We'll discuss challenges, best practices, compliance, and test automation."

By automating the testing practices required by functional safety standards and implementing TDD workflows, Parasoft's medical device customers, like Smiths Medical, are seeing results.

"Parasoft C/C++test seamlessly integrates into our CI pipeline with a low learning curve, reducing adoption costs," said the senior principal software architect at Smiths Medical. His team observed that the number of tests increased due to efforts in obtaining better code coverage. Instead of test failures going up in tandem with the increased number of tests, they dropped.

Additionally, the ratio of open to closed defects has been trending toward zero. This indicates an improvement in test case quality in terms of clarity and properly set expected test results. Lastly, the amount of manual labor required to fix defects or the tests themselves has decreased. Read the customer success story.

About Parasoft

Parasoft helps organizations continuously deliver quality software with its market-proven, integrated suite of automated software testing tools. Supporting the embedded, enterprise, and IoT markets, Parasoft's technologies reduce the time, effort, and cost of delivering secure, reliable, and compliant software by integrating everything from deep code analysis and unit testing to web UI and API testing, plus service virtualization and complete code coverage, into the delivery pipeline. Bringing all this together, Parasoft's award winning reporting and analytics dashboard delivers a centralized view of quality enabling organizations to deliver with confidence and succeed in today's most strategic ecosystems and development initiatives — security, safety-critical, Agile, DevOps, and continuous testing.

