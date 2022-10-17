Pilot Company Celebrates Eight 'New Horizons' Remodels and Opening of New Travel Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot Company is celebrating the opening of a newly built travel center in Palmdale, CA and the completion of eight more store remodels as part of its New Horizons initiative. To officially commemorate these stores with guests and team members, Pilot Company teamed up with their local communities, partner organizations and Monster Energy to host on-site events featuring BMX bike shows, break dancers, special guests, giveaways, and more than $100,000 in donations to area schools.

The festivities spanned from California to Missouri throughout the month of September and will continue in October with special offers and giving back check presentations at three locations that just completed their store remodels.

"Our team works hard to open a new store and make these remodels happen, and it's a moment of pride for them to celebrate with their family, friends, communities and guests," said Allison Cornish, VP of Store Modernization at Pilot Company. "Being that September is also when we recognize Driver Appreciation, it was only fitting that we go even bigger with these events to create a fun atmosphere for professional truck drivers and community members to gather together and have a good time."

The new Pilot travel center in Palmdale and freshly remodeled locations incorporate Pilot Company's latest store amenities and modern finishes for guests to enjoy, including:

Altoona, IA : Upgraded restrooms and bathrooms, an expanded deli menu, and new Cinnabon kiosk

Boonville, MO : A new breakroom for team members, new kitchen to serve guests their favorite homecooked meal, and four self-checkouts

Florence, SC : New kitchen for team members to prepare an expanded menu of fresh food and grab-and-go cold items, fully remodeled Wendy's, and four self-checkouts

Gordonsville, TN : Brand new restrooms and showers, newly remodeled Dunkin' Donuts

Hope Hull, AL : Newly added deli with grab-and-go options, an expanded beverage selection, and new Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J service center

Joplin, MO : Upgraded food and beverage selections, fully remodeled Wendy's, and four new self-checkouts

Palmdale, CA : Brand new location featuring a full deli with freshly prepared pizza, homestyle meals, and grab-and-go options, Subway, Cinnabon, four self-checkouts, five shower rooms, 55 truck parking spaces, 142 gasoline fueling positions and 7 diesel lanes with biofuel, DEF, and high-speed pumps for quicker refueling

Pontoon Beach, IL : Fully remodeled restrooms, bathrooms, showers, kitchen, and Cinnabon kiosk

Sullivan, MO : Upgraded deli with additional grab-and-go items, expanded beverage selection, and four new self-checkouts

Through October 23, guests can save 25% off food and beverages when checking out the latest remodels in Hope Hull, AL, Joplin, MO, and Sullivan, MO, by entering promo code PFJOctober in the myRewards Plus app.* To help guests go even further in their travels, Pilot Company is offering a 10-cent gas discount at all participating Pilot and Flying J travel centers through October 31 along with weekly deals to save on popular snacks and beverages with the myRewards Plus app.** Professional drivers are also eligible to receive special perks in the myRewards Plus app through October 31 as an extension of Driver Appreciation, including three free drinks choices each week and up to five points per gallon by activating PushForPointsTM.*

As part of the New Horizons project and in honor of its long history of giving back, Pilot Company is donating a total of $110,000 to ten local school districts in the recently remodeled and new store locations to support their robotics programs, purchase needed equipment such as projectors, and expand their creative labs.

The three-year $1 billion New Horizons project marks the company's most significant investment in store modernization to date. It will fully remodel more than 400 Pilot and Flying J travel centers and make additional upgrades at several more locations across the country. For more information about New Horizons, visit pilotflyingj.com/new-horizons, and to learn more about the 10-cent discount, visit pilotflyingj.com/rewards.

*Data rates may apply. Participating locations only. Terms and conditions apply.

**Data rates may apply. Participating locations only. Void where prohibited (not valid in Wisconsin and New Jersey). Other terms and conditions may apply. Visit pilotflyingj.com/rewards for details.

About Pilot Company

Pilot Travel Centers LLC ("Pilot Company") keeps North America's drivers moving as one of the leading suppliers of fuel and the largest operator of travel centers. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company has grown its network to more than 800 retail and fueling locations and supplies more than 14 billion gallons of fuel per year to the market. Pilot Company has fourth largest tanker fleet with more than 1,600 trucks that supply DEF, bio and renewable fuels, and provides hauling and disposal services to the oil field sector. Pilot Company serves 1.3 million guests per day and provides over 70,000 fleet customers with solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, services and rewards. Its Pilot and Flying J travel center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 75,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service with Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. The One9 Fuel Network connects a variety of fueling locations to provide smaller fleets and independent professional drivers with everyday value, convenience, credit and perks. More information on locations and rewards are available in the myRewards PlusTM app.

Pilot Company is currently ranked No. 7 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. For additional information about Pilot Company, its 30,000 team members and commitment to giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.

