Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter Arrives in Texas for the First Time Ever

America's Oldest Brewery brings the coveted Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter to the Lone Star State with big fanfare and excitement

POTTSVILLE, Pa., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Yuengling Company—a Joint Venture between D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery®, and the Molson Coors Beverage Company—announced that Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter is available for the first time ever across the state of Texas, starting today, for fans of legal drinking age. The news also comes as part of the brewery's partnership with Hershey's, America's most beloved chocolate brand, and makes this the latest beer to join Yuengling's iconic portfolio in the Lone Star State, which currently includes Yuengling® Traditional LAGER, Light Lager, Golden Pilsner and FLIGHT by Yuengling.



"Last year's expansion into Texas marked the first state for The Yuengling Company, which allowed us to increase our reach beyond our East Coast footprint," said Jennifer Yuengling, Vice President of Operations and 6th generation family member, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. "That is why today, we are thrilled to fuel this partnership by bringing the fall-fan-favorite Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter to Texas. We look forward to celebrating this exciting milestone and continuing to bring more of Yuengling's iconic portfolio to all beer-lovers."



In honor of the Texas launch, retailers across the state will be featuring limited-time tasting events and promotions to introduce consumers to the delicious new product. At 4.7% ABV, Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter combines Yuengling's 193-year-old Dark Brewed Porter recipe with the world-famous taste of Hershey's chocolate. The limited-edition, seasonal beer uses Yuengling's master brewing expertise to artfully blend Hershey's decadent chocolate with caramel and dark roasted malts for a smooth, rich and delicious chocolaty finish. The beer pairs well with everything from barbequed and smoked meats to cheeses and desserts.

Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter Arrives in Texas for the First Time Ever (Photo provided by D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery) (PRNewswire)

"It has been a pleasure collaborating with Yuengling these last several years to bring America's Oldest Brewery and America's most beloved chocolate brand together for beer- and chocolate-lovers alike. We are pleased to be able to not only continue this partnership, but also bring this iconic beer to Texas," said Ernie Savo, President, The Hershey Licensing Company.

Originally released on draft throughout Yuengling's footprint in 2019, Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter marked the first-ever beer collaboration for the two iconic Pennsylvania brands. For more information about Yuengling, fans are encouraged to follow the Yuengling Facebook page, follow Yuengling on Twitter and Instagram, or visit www.Yuengling.com.

About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery®, is family-owned and operated since 1829. Now sold in 22 states along the East Coast, production is supported by two breweries in Pottsville, PA and one in Tampa, FL. Principal beer brands include Yuengling® Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, Oktoberfest, Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter, FLIGHT by Yuengling, and Raging Eagle Mango. Get news, updates and access media images at https://www.yuengling.com/news.

About The Yuengling Company

Formed in September 2020, The Yuengling Company is a Joint Venture between D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery®, and the Molson Coors Beverage Company. Headquartered in Ft. Worth, Texas, The Yuengling Company leads all facets of the business in Texas and any and future D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.'s expansion markets. The Yuengling Company launched in Texas in 2021 with Yuengling® Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Golden Pilsner and FLIGHT by Yuengling.

