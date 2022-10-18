PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida sun-seekers, beach enthusiasts and golf fanatics who are in the market for a luxury home might want to clear their Friday evening calendars. At 7pm ET on October 21, an oceanside home located within 10 minutes of the prestigious TPC Sawgrass golf course and PGA Tour headquarters will be sold at auction to the highest bidder. Recently asking $4.2 million, the Ponte Vedra Beach property will be offered without reserve in a luxury auction® sale held by Miami-based Platinum Luxury Auctions. Platinum is conducting the sale in concert with Ponte Vedra Beach Realty, Inc., the property's listing brokerage of record.

FL Oceanside Home Located Near PGA's Famed TPC Sawgrass Golf Course Set for Auction

The single-family home sits on a large, 1.1-acre parcel with 220 feet of frontage along Ponte Vedra Boulevard. The oversized parcel also enjoys an "end lot" location, with no neighbors to the north. Preserved lands are located immediately west, preventing any future development and allowing for beautiful sunset views.

With 4,100 sf of interior living space, the 2-story home can readily accommodate a single owner or a small-to-medium-sized family. It includes 4 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms, with a relaxed luxury style ideal for Florida seaside living.

Notable features of the residence include a gourmet kitchen, living room with lofted ceilings and a marble fireplace, formal dining, wet bar and screened lanai. There is also a 3-car garage, gently winding driveway, and rear patio with tiered decking and ample greenspace.

With the residence only occupying what amounts to the southern half of its oversized parcel, there exists the possibility of additional construction on the northern portion, which might include the development of a pool, guesthouse, tennis court or other amenities.

The glistening Atlantic Ocean is just across the street and can be reached easily, thanks to an access point located just a short stroll south of the property, at Mickler Beach.

Ponte Vedra Beach is one of northern Florida's most coveted residential communities. The seaside town is located 18 miles southeast of Jacksonville in St. John's County, often ranked as the wealthiest county in the sunshine state.

The community is also home to the PGA Tour headquarters and the famous TPC Sawgrass golf course. Each year, TPC Sawgrass hosts The Players Championship, one of the PGA Tour's premier events. Ranking as high as #1 in Golf Advisor's 2017 list of "The Top 10 Golf Courses in the U.S.," the highly awarded course is also open to the public, bringing golfers from all over the world to try their hand on the cherished links.

"The amenities afforded by living in this seaside community are very hard to beat," according to David Ashcroft, Platinum's Managing Director. "You have the ocean and its beautiful beaches, PGA Tour-caliber golf, a world-class resort and club, and a 'big city' experience provided by nearby Jacksonville. It's difficult to think of many other locations in the U.S. with a comparable value proposition."

The "world-class resort and club" mentioned by Mr. Ashcroft is the beloved Ponte Vedra Inn and Club, an oceanfront country club and AAA Five Diamond rated resort in Pointe Vedra Beach. "The club is so adored by folks in the area that immediately surrounding home prices generally increase in line with their proximity to it," Ashcroft added.

The property is available for previews by appointment each day this week, until 5pm ET on Thursday, October 20, which also represents the deadline by which buyers must register to participate in the auction. Registration requires the completion of paperwork (available from Platinum), in addition to a refundable deposit of $100,000. Details on bidder registration, auction terms of sale, property features, and more is available online at PonteVedraBeachLuxuryAuction.com, or by calling Platinum's representative, Ms. Trudy Vella, at 800.871.9269.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions created the luxury auction® model for high-priced real estate auctions and owns the federal trademark rights to the term(s) "luxury auction(s)." The real estate auction house specializes in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties located within and beyond the United States. Platinum's team has closed more than $1.2 billion in luxury real estate auction sales to date, while consulting on more than $2.9 billion in additional luxury property assets worldwide. Learn more at PlatinumLuxuryAuctions.com.

