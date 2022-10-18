p-Chip Corporation Food-Tracing Breakthrough to be Featured on Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- p-Chip Corporation, a company revolutionizing the tracking of physical products and materials with its breakthrough microtransponder technology, today announced it will be featured on the educational documentary series, Viewpoint, developed for Public Television.

Viewpoint television show features breakthrough 3-way innovation partnership furthering food safety and brand protection

The award-winning series, which has been running for 18 years, produces educational documentaries on a range of topics including technology, finance, business, travel, health and culture, with a focus on highlighting innovation around the world. Viewpoint is distributed nationwide in the United States through public television stations. More than 60 million US households have access to the program.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to discuss a great p-Chip Corporation story on such a prestigious platform as Viewpoint," said Joe Wagner, CEO of p-Chip Corporation. "This year has been a groundbreaking year for our company on many fronts, particularly in the realm of food- and ingredient-tracing technology. We are pleased to have such an important innovation and partnership shared with a vast audience."

The interviews focused on a major breakthrough in food safety and brand protection, spurred by an innovative 3-way partnership of Italy's Consorzio del Formaggio Parmigiano Reggiano (CFPR), Kaasmerk Matec (Kaasmerk), and p-Chip Corporation. CFPR, the consortium that oversees the production and integrity of authentic Italian Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, works tirelessly to protect both its venerable product and its consumers from counterfeiting and lookalikes—brands that do not meet the consortium's strict requirements for production and area of origin.

With the goal of expanding the product's security and traceability, CFPR, Kaasmerk and p-Chip partnered to create and launch a first-to-market line of food-contact-safe digital tracking labels. A highly secure p-Chip microtransponder is affixed to the casein tag of Parmigiano Reggiano bulk cheese wheels early in the production process. Miniscule but highly durable, this scannable crypto anchor creates a digital "twin" for each physical cheese wheel.

The Viewpoint feature is slated to explore the history of CFPR and its Kaasmerk tags, the details of the technology and its development, and the importance of the innovation within the realms of food safety and brand protection. It is set to begin airing nationwide in October and run on local stations throughout the year.

About p-Chip Corporation Since 2017, p-Chip Corporation has revolutionized the tracking of physical products and materials with its breakthrough microtransponder technology. Its p-Chip tracker, a highly durable technology as small as a grain of salt, functions like a digital anchor for physical items, delivering breakthrough visibility and index-ability at a scalable price point. From pharmaceuticals to electronics, automotive components to agricultural ingredients, companies worldwide rely on patented p-Chip crypto anchors to unlock business intelligence, deepen brand loyalty and enhance revenue. To learn more, visit https://p-chipcorp.com/ .

Contact:

libby cortez

libby.cortez@p-chip.com

View original content:

SOURCE p-Chip Corporation