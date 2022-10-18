Peloton Extends Full Refund for Consumers with the Recalled Tread+ Treadmill to November 6, 2023

WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Peloton are jointly announcing that consumers now have more time to get a refund for the recalled Peloton Tread+ treadmill. Peloton Interactive Inc. has agreed to extend the full refund period for these treadmills for one additional year to November 6, 2023.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1973 and charged with protecting the American public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury, call the CPSC hotline at 1-800-638-2772, or visit http://www.saferproducts.gov. Further recall information is available at http://www.cpsc.gov. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission) (PRNewswire)

On May 5, 2021, CPSC and Peloton announced the recall of 125,000 Tread+ treadmills following the death of a child and dozens of incidents. The hazard with the treadmills is that adult users, children, pets, and objects can be pulled underneath the rear roller, posing a risk of injury or death. To date, in addition to the reported death, Peloton has received 335 incident reports, including 87 reports of injuries to consumers.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Tread+ treadmills and view the link below to the recall for more information on how to take advantage of the refund offer or offer to move the Tread+ free of charge to another room in the consumer's house. Peloton is working on a rear guard that would address the hazard at the back of the treadmill but no repair has been approved to date.

The treadmill was launched as the Peloton Tread in 2018 but renamed Tread+ in September 2020. Consumers returning units after November 6, 2023, will receive a prorated refund.

(May 5, 2021 - Recall) Peloton Recalls Tread+ Treadmills After One Child Died and More than 70 Incidents Reported | CPSC.gov

About the U.S. CPSC

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

