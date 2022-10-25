CED Honors US Business Executives and Their Companies for Leadership in Challenging Times

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow evening, the Committee for Economic Development, the public policy center of The Conference Board (CED), will honor six US business leaders and their companies for demonstrating extraordinary leadership in challenging times. The CED Distinguished Leadership Awards Celebration will take place at the Pierre Hotel in New York City.

By shining a light on their bold, compassionate leadership, CED inspires the broader business and policy communities to address the biggest national challenges of today and tomorrow.

"For more than a quarter century, CED's Distinguished Leadership Awards have been honoring business leaders and their companies with a strong commitment to corporate citizenship, business stewardship, and advancing public policy on key business and economic issues in the nation's interests," said Dr. Lori Esposito Murray, President of CED. "The Awards exemplify CED's mission, the legacy of its founders, and its longest serving Trustee, Peter G. Peterson."

CED congratulates the recipients of the 2022 Distinguished Leadership Awards:

Dr. Albert Bourla , Chairman and CEO, Pfizer Inc.

Heyward Donigan , President and CEO, Rite Aid

Dan Schulman , President and CEO, PayPal

Penny Pennington , Managing Partner, Edward Jones

Chris Kempczinski , President and CEO, McDonald's Corporation

Marc N. Casper , Chairman, President, and CEO, Thermo Fisher Scientific

About the Honorees

To learn more about this year's honorees, visit CED's Awards Celebration website and watch or listen to the Leadership in Challenging Times discussion series. In candid conversations, the honorees speak about the unprecedented challenges facing our nation and how they are helping to chart a path forward for their companies and the nation-at-large.

About CED

The Committee for Economic Development (CED) is the public policy center of The Conference Board. The nonprofit, nonpartisan, business-led organization delivers well-researched analysis and reasoned solutions in the nation's interest. CED Trustees are chief executive officers and key executives of leading US companies who bring their unique experience to address today's pressing policy issues. Collectively they represent 30+ industries, over a trillion dollars in revenue, and over 4 million employees. www.ced.org

About The Conference Board

The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.conference-board.org

