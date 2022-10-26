Clip Named in Fast Company's 2022 List of "Brands That Matter"

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clip, Mexico's leading digital payments platform, today announced that it was named in Fast Company's 2022 Brands That Matter Awards in the international category. Clip is the only Mexican and Latam company, as well as one of the few fintechs, to appear in the list of 144 companies this year. Moreover, Clip is one of the only two companies highlighted in the international category. As noted by Fast Companies, the two honorees in the international category have demonstrated a level of excellence that should be noted by companies worldwide.

Mexico's financial landscape is changing. As more and more Mexicans make the jump from cash to digital payments, businesses need to be able to adapt. As the country's leading digital payment and commerce platform (and its first fintech unicorn). Clip is tangibly changing the shape of Mexico's economy.

"We are thrilled to be named to this year's list and honored to be recognized as a company that has had an undeniable impact on business and culture," said Adolfo Babatz, CEO & Founder at Clip. "Clip is broadening financial inclusion for Mexican merchants. Through its easy-to-use payments solution and best-in-class service, Clip has become an essential partner in the success of merchants in Mexico. Clip's value is underscored by its status as a Mexican unicorn and growth in talent, making it a Brand That Matters".

Since 2012, Clip's mission has been to empower businesses and broaden financial inclusion in Mexico. Clip offers an easy-to-use, end-to-end payments system including remote payments and contactless technology, so businesses can transact from anywhere. Where traditional methods to integrate payment systems are slow-moving and costly, Clip's system takes less than 5 minutes from unboxing to accepting its first payment.

As a brand, Clip is uniquely positioned as the partner of choice for merchants in Mexico. Its tagline "Where the extraordinary happens!" underscores the innovation and inclusivity that the company exhibits in its practices towards merchants and employees. Clip has strived to show this by emphasizing its innovation, ease of use, quality of service, and multiple resources for merchants and entrepreneurs.

The second annual Brands That Matter list focuses on brands that communicate and demonstrate brand purpose. These companies and nonprofits have achieved relevance through cultural impact and social engagement, and authentically communicated their missions and ideals.

Clip's spot on the list was determined based upon the company's measurable impact on business and culture. The 2022 Brands That Matter list was individually evaluated by a team of Fast Company editors which judged each brand on relevancy, cultural impact, ingenuity, and business impact.

About Clip

Clip is the leading commerce and digital payments platform that is empowering businesses in Mexico to interact and transact with its consumers more effectively through innovative technologies, best-in-class customer service, and the ability to accept all payment methods digitally. The company has offices in Mexico City, Guadalajara, Miami, Salt Lake City, and Buenos Aires. For more information, visit clip.mx

