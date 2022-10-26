Cloud Native Computing Foundation Recognizes Intuit as Top End User

Intuit, a CNCF member since early 2018, is a generous contributor and supporter of the cloud native ecosystem

DETROIT, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced that Intuit , the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , has been recognized with the CNCF Top End User Award at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America .

Intuit is an active member of the CNCF End User Community , with employees holding co-chair roles in the end user SIG and service mesh end-user group and contributing to the Istio, Helm, Kustomize, and OPA projects. Also, having contributed Argo , a collection of Kubernetes native development tools, as a CNCF incubating project in 2020, Intuit is a co-organizer of the ArgoCon conferences, which bring together thousands of Argo community members each year.

"At Intuit, our investment in cloud-native technologies, such as Kubernetes, Argo, and many other CNCF projects has been pivotal to our ability to fuel product innovation, serving 100 million consumer and small business customers worldwide," said Intuit Senior Vice President of Product Development, Pratik Wadher. "At the foundation of Intuit's financial technology platform is a modern development environment that's led to a 6X increase in development velocity since FY20. We're honored to be recognized by CNCF as a Top End User for our contributions. We look forward to our continued collaboration to drive cloud-native technology advancements with this incredible community."

Intuit has operationalized hundreds of Kubernetes clusters that run over 3000+ services in production and pre-production. Along the way, Intuit has solved many issues around multi-tenancy, security, compliance, software upgrades, and networking, and made these changes available to the community as a part of the Keiko , Admiral , and Argo projects, for use by anyone deploying Kubernetes and related technologies at scale.

"Intuit has played an integral role in the cloud native ecosystem as a long-time end user, providing solutions to real-world challenges that their developers are experiencing and then sharing the solutions," said Taylor Dolezal, Head of Ecosystem at Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "We are happy to offer this award to such an invested group of people at Intuit and look forward to seeing their organization's continued contributions and insights, which benefit not only the cloud native community but countless organizations worldwide."

Intuit is one of 172 organizations in the CNCF End User Community , which meets regularly to share adoption best practices and feedback on project roadmaps and future projects for CNCF technical leaders to consider.

Learn more about Argo and other Intuit open source tools .

