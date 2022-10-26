Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Host Booth at Medlab Africa on Oct 26-28 in South Africa

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq-CM: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that the Company will be hosting a booth this week at Africa Health/Medlab Africa in Johannesburg, South Africa on October 26-28, 2022.

The conference is the largest gathering of healthcare companies, technology, products and services in the sub-Saharan region, catering to an audience of professionals from the South African Development Community region and around the world, including distributors, government representatives, laboratory executives, and purchasing/procurement managers, who attend to meet with world-class suppliers and manufacturers.

The Company's booth will showcase Co-Diagnostics' state-of-the-art CoPrimer™ PCR technology and infectious disease products to conference attendees, along with its upcoming Co-Dx PCR Home testing platform.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

