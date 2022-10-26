FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Reports 31.4% Quarter-Over-Quarter Earnings Growth 

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First US Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSB) (the "Company"), the parent company of First US Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $1.9 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 ("3Q2022"), compared to $0.8 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 ("3Q2021") and $1.4 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 ("2Q2022").  Net income totaled $4.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $2.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.  Diluted earnings per share totaled $0.71 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $0.41 per diluted share during the corresponding period of 2021.

Earnings improvement, comparing both 3Q2022 and the nine months ended September 30, 2022 to corresponding periods in 2021, was driven primarily by reductions in non-interest expense following strategic initiatives that were initiated by the Company beginning in the third quarter of 2021. The strategic initiatives included the cessation of new business development at the Bank's wholly owned subsidiary, Acceptance Loan Company, Inc. ("ALC"), as well as efforts to reorganize the Bank's retail banking, technology and deposit operations functions. As a result of these efforts, non-interest expense was reduced by $1.5 million, or 17.7%, comparing 3Q2022 to 3Q2021 and by $4.4 million, or 17.3%, comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2022, to the nine months ended September 30, 2021.  Comparing 3Q2022 to 2Q2022, non-interest expense decreased by $0.2 million, or 2.2%.

"The business simplification efforts that we launched in 2021, combined with solid loan growth during the past two quarters have contributed to strong earnings growth both in the third quarter and for the year," stated James F. House, President and CEO of the Company.  "As we move forward, our team remains very focused on the economic challenges that have emerged, including the potential impacts of inflation, rising interest rates and a slowing economy on our borrowers and depositors.  We believe that our balance sheet is well-positioned for the volatile environment that we are entering," continued Mr. House.

Other Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Loan Growth – The table below summarizes loan balances by portfolio category at the end of each of the most recent five quarters as of September 30, 2022.




Quarter Ended




2022



2021




September
30,



June
30,



March
31,



December
31,



September
30,




(Dollars in Thousands)




(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)






(Unaudited)


Real estate loans:
















Construction, land development and other land loans


$

36,740



$

40,625



$

52,817



$

67,048



$

58,175


Secured by 1-4 family residential properties



84,911




69,098




69,760




72,727




73,112


Secured by multi-family residential properties



72,446




66,848




50,796




46,000




51,420


Secured by non-farm, non-residential properties



200,505




187,041




177,752




197,901




198,745


Commercial and industrial loans



65,920




65,792




67,455




72,286




73,777


Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans



31




116




643




1,661




3,902


Consumer loans:
















Direct consumer



12,279




15,419




18,023




21,689




25,845


Branch retail



16,278




18,634




21,891




25,692




29,764


Indirect sales



262,742




252,206




220,931




205,940




194,154


Total loans


$

751,852



$

715,779



$

680,068



$

710,944



$

708,894


Less unearned interest, fees and deferred costs



1,581




1,142




1,738




2,594




3,729


Allowance for loan and lease losses



9,373




8,751




8,484




8,320




8,193


Net loans


$

740,898



$

705,886



$

669,846



$

700,030



$

696,972


The Company's total loan portfolio increased by $36.1 million, or 5.0%, during 3Q2022. Loan volume increases resulted from growth primarily in the Bank's residential (secured by multi-family and 1-4 family residential properties), commercial real estate (secured by non-farm, non-residential properties), and consumer indirect categories.  Growth in these categories was consistent with continued commercial economic activity and resiliency in consumer demand during the quarter.  Loan growth was partially offset by decreases in the construction, direct consumer, and branch retail categories.  The decreases in direct consumer and branch retail loans were consistent with management's expectations related to the Company's business cessation strategy at ALC.  As of September 30, 2022, loans totaled $751.9 million, an increase of $40.9 million, or 5.8%, since December 31, 2021.

Net Interest Income and Margin – Net interest income totaled $9.5 million in 3Q2022, compared to $9.3 million in 3Q2021 and $8.8 million in 2Q2022. The improvement compared to both prior quarters resulted from loan growth, as well as margin expansion as earning assets repriced faster than interest-bearing liabilities amid the rising interest rate environment. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net interest income totaled $27.1 million, compared to $27.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.  The decrease comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2022 to the corresponding period of 2021, was attributable to reductions in interest and fees on ALC loans in connection with the ALC cessation of business strategy.  Interest and fees on ALC loans decreased by $3.1 million comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2022 to the corresponding period of 2021.  The decrease related to ALC loans was partially offset by interest income in the Bank's other earning asset categories, which increased by $2.7 million comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2022 to the nine months ended September 30, 2021.  As ALC's loan portfolio continues to pay down, there will be continued reduction in interest and fees attributable to ALC's loans.  The reductions in loans at ALC have put downward pressure on total loan yield and net interest margin. As a result of the changing mix of earning assets, the Company's net interest margin was reduced to 4.10% in 3Q2022, compared to 4.17% in 3Q2021.  For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net interest margin was 4.00%, compared to 4.29% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Though net interest income and margin have decreased as a result of the cessation of ALC's business, significant non-interest expense savings have also developed, and ultimately, reductions in losses and loan loss provisioning are also expected. Historically, ALC's loan portfolio has represented both the Company's highest yielding loans, as well as the portfolio with the highest level of credit losses.  Accordingly, while interest earned on these loans has decreased, losses and loan loss provision expense are expected to decrease in the future after the portfolio has paid down.  As the pay down continues, management is continuing efforts to grow earning assets in the Bank's other loan and investment categories, while at the same time maintaining pricing discipline on deposit costs and earning asset yields consistent with the current interest rate environment. As of September 30, 2022, remaining loans, net of unearned interest and fees, in ALC's portfolio totaled $23.8 million. This amount represents 49.7% of the total loans in ALC's portfolio as of September 30, 2021, immediately following implementation of the cessation of business strategy.

Deposit Growth and Deployment of Funds – Deposits totaled $846.5 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $838.1 million as of December 31, 2021, an increase of $8.4 million, or 1.0%. Total average funding costs, including both interest- and noninterest-bearing deposits and borrowings, was 0.51% in 3Q2022, compared to 0.32% in 3Q2021.  For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, average funding costs totaled 0.39%, compared to 0.36% during the corresponding period of 2021.  In the current rising interest rate environment, management continues to seek to deploy earning assets in an efficient manner, including growth in both loans and investment securities. Investment securities, including both the available-for-sale and held-to-maturity portfolios totaled $145.9 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $134.3 million as of December 31, 2021.  The expected average life of securities in the investment portfolio as of September 30, 2022 was 3.59 years. Management maintains the portfolio with average durations that are expected to provide monthly cash flows that can be utilized to reinvest in earning assets at current market rates.

Loan Loss Provision – Loan loss provisions totaled $1.2 million in 3Q2022, compared to $0.6 million in 3Q2021.  For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, loan loss provisions totaled $2.8 million, compared to $1.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.  The increase in provision expense comparing both the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022 to the corresponding periods of 2021 reflected both an increase in charge-offs associated with ALC's loan portfolio, as well as qualitative adjustments applied to the portfolio in response to heightened inflationary trends and other economic uncertainties that have emerged in 2022. In management's view, the combination of the business cessation strategy, coupled with deteriorating economic conditions, including elevated inflation levels, has increased overall credit risk during 2022, particularly in ALC's loan portfolio. Loan loss provisions recorded by the Company during the first nine months of 2022 included expense of $1.6 million associated with ALC's loans and $1.2 million associated with the Bank's portfolio. While loan loss provisions at ALC resulted primarily from increased charge-offs and heightened economic risk factors, provisions at the Bank resulted primarily from loan growth. Management will continue to closely monitor the impact of changing economic circumstances on the Company's loan portfolio and will adjust the allowance accordingly. Due to its classification as a smaller reporting company by the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is not required to adopt the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) model to account for credit losses until January 1, 2023. Management is continuing to evaluate the impact that the adoption of CECL will have on the Company's financial statements.

Non-interest Income – Non-interest income totaled $1.1 million in 3Q2022, compared to $0.9 million in 3Q2021.  For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, non-interest income totaled $2.8 million, compared to $2.7 million for the corresponding period of 2021.

Non-interest Expense – Non-interest expense totaled $7.0 million in 3Q2022, compared to $8.5 million in 3Q2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, non-interest expense totaled $21.0 million, compared to $25.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.  The expense decreases in 2022 have resulted primarily from the cessation of ALC's business, as well as other efficiency efforts conducted by the Bank.  As a result of these efforts, significant expense reductions were realized associated with salaries and employee benefits, occupancy and equipment, and other expenses associated with technology and professional services.  Non-interest expense during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was further reduced by $0.3 million in nonrecurring net gains on the sale of other real estate owned (OREO). Due primarily to significant reduction in non-interest expense, the Company's efficiency ratio improved to 66.3% in 3Q2022, compared to 83.5% in 3Q2021.

Asset Quality – The Company's nonperforming assets, including loans in non-accrual status and OREO, totaled $2.8 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $1.7 million as of June 30, 2022, and $4.2 million as of December 31, 2021. The increase in nonperforming assets during 3Q2022 resulted primarily from two loan relationships (one from the commercial and industrial category and one from the secured by 1-4 family category) that moved into nonaccrual status during the quarter. The reduction in nonperforming assets during the first nine months of 2022 resulted from the sale of OREO properties during the period. Reductions in OREO totaled $1.5 million and included the sale of banking centers that were closed in 2021. As a percentage of total assets, non-performing assets totaled 0.28% as of September 30, 2022, compared to 0.18% as of June 30, 2022, and 0.43% as of December 31, 2021.

Shareholders' Equity – As of September 30, 2022, shareholders' equity totaled $83.1 million, compared to $90.1 million as of December 31, 2021. The decrease in shareholders' equity resulted from reductions in accumulated other comprehensive income due to declines in the market value of the Company's available-for-sale investment portfolio, as well as repurchases of shares of the Company's common stock during the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The market value declines in investment securities available-for-sale were the direct result of the increasing interest rate environment in 2022.  No other-than-temporary impairment was recognized in the portfolio, and the Company has both the intent and ability to retain the investments for a period of time sufficient to allow for the full recovery of all market value decreases. The market value decrease in available-for-sale securities was partially offset by an increase in the market value of cash flow derivative instruments that hedge certain deposits and borrowings on the Company's balance sheet.

Share Repurchases - During 3Q2022, the Company completed share repurchases totaling 64,000 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $10.20 per share. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company repurchased a total of 412,400 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price per share of $10.87.  The repurchases were completed under the Company's existing share repurchase program, which was amended in April 2021 to allow for the repurchase of additional shares through December 31, 2022. As of September 30, 2022, 596,813 shares remained available for repurchase under the program.

Cash Dividend – The Company declared a cash dividend of $0.03 per share on its common stock in 3Q2022. The dividend was consistent with dividends paid during the prior two quarters of 2022 and all four quarters of 2021.

Regulatory Capital –During 3Q2022, the Bank continued to maintain capital ratios at higher levels than required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution under applicable banking regulations. As of September 30, 2022, the Bank's common equity Tier 1 capital and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios were each 11.09%. Its total capital ratio was 12.23%, and its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.23%.

Liquidity – As of September 30, 2022, the Company continued to maintain excess funding capacity sufficient to provide adequate liquidity for loan growth, capital expenditures and ongoing operations. The Company benefits from a strong core deposit base, a liquid investment securities portfolio and access to funding from a variety of sources, including federal funds lines, Federal Home Loan Bank advances and brokered deposits.

About First US Bancshares, Inc.

First US Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") is a bank holding company that operates banking offices in Alabama, Tennessee, and Virginia through First US Bank (the "Bank"). In addition, the Company's operations include Acceptance Loan Company, Inc. ("ALC"), a consumer loan company, and FUSB Reinsurance, Inc., an underwriter of credit life and credit accident and health insurance policies sold to the Bank's and ALC's consumer loan customers. The Company files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or at www.firstusbank.com. More information about the Company and the Bank may be obtained at www.firstusbank.com. The Company's stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "FUSB."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws. Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements following the date of this press release, except as required by law. In addition, the Company, through its senior management, may make from time to time forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of the Company's senior management based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

Certain factors that could affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements and cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements are identified in the public filings made by the Company with the SEC, and forward-looking statements contained in this press release or in other public statements of the Company or its senior management should be considered in light of those factors. Such factors may include the rate of growth (or lack thereof) in the economy generally and in the Company's service areas; the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, the Company's customers, the communities that the Company serves and the United States economy, including the impact of actions taken by governmental authorities to try to contain the virus and  protect against it, through vaccinations and otherwise, or address the impact of the virus on the United States economy (including, without limitation, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and subsequent federal legislation) and the resulting effect on the Company's operations, liquidity and capital position and on the financial condition of the Company's borrowers and other customers; the impact of changing accounting standards and tax laws on the Company's allowance for loan losses and financial results; the impact of national and local market conditions on the Company's business and operations; strong competition in the banking industry; the impact of changes in interest rates and monetary policy on the Company's performance and financial condition; the pending discontinuation of LIBOR as an interest rate benchmark; the impact of technological changes in the banking and financial service industries and potential information system failures; cybersecurity and data privacy threats; the costs of complying with extensive governmental regulation; the possibility that acquisitions may not produce anticipated results and result in unforeseen integration difficulties; and other risk factors described from time to time in the Company's public filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Relative to the Company's dividend policy, the payment of cash dividends is subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and will be determined in light of then-current conditions, including the Company's earnings,  leverage, operations, financial conditions, capital requirements and other factors deemed relevant by the Board of Directors. In the future, the Board of Directors may change the Company's dividend policy, including the frequency or amount of any dividend, in light of then-existing conditions.


FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA – LINKED QUARTERS

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(Unaudited)




Quarter Ended



Nine Months Ended




2022



2021



2022



2021




September
30,



June
30,



March
31,



December
31,



September 
30,



September 
30,



September 
30,


Results of Operations:






















Interest income


$

10,670



$

9,525



$

9,381



$

9,987



$

10,030



$

29,576



$

29,934


Interest expense



1,155




699




672




727




695




2,526




2,223


Net interest income



9,515




8,826




8,709




9,260




9,335




27,050




27,711


Provision for loan and lease losses



1,165




895




721




493




618




2,781




1,517


Net interest income after provision for loan
   and lease losses



8,350




7,931




7,988




8,767




8,717




24,269




26,194


Non-interest income



1,088




856




829




865




896




2,773




2,656


Non-interest expense



7,032




6,878




7,056




7,414




8,547




20,966




25,342


Income before income taxes



2,406




1,909




1,761




2,218




1,066




6,076




3,508


Provision for income taxes



546




494




400




507




229




1,440




768


Net income


$

1,860



$

1,415



$

1,361



$

1,711



$

837



$

4,636



$

2,740


Per Share Data:






















Basic net income per share


$

0.31



$

0.23



$

0.22



$

0.27



$

0.13



$

0.76



$

0.43


Diluted net income per share


$

0.29



$

0.22



$

0.20



$

0.25



$

0.13



$

0.71



$

0.41


Dividends declared


$

0.03



$

0.03



$

0.03



$

0.03



$

0.03



$

0.09



$

0.09


Key Measures (Period End):






















Total assets


$

989,277



$

955,385



$

968,646



$

958,302



$

956,734








Tangible assets (1)



981,421




947,462




960,650




950,233




948,592








Loans, net of allowance for loan losses



740,898




705,886




669,846




700,030




696,972








Allowance for loan and lease losses



9,373




8,751




8,484




8,320




8,193








Investment securities, net



145,903




152,536




137,736




134,319




121,467








Total deposits



846,537




844,296




853,117




838,126




846,842








Short-term borrowings



40,106




10,088




10,062




10,046




10,037








Long-term borrowings



10,708




10,690




10,671




10,653




-








Total shareholders' equity



83,103




82,576




87,807




90,064




89,597








Tangible common equity (1)



75,247




74,653




79,811




81,995




81,455








Book value per common share



14.30




14.05




14.33




14.59




14.41








Tangible book value per common share (1)



12.95




12.70




13.02




13.28




13.10








Key Ratios:






















Return on average assets (annualized)



0.75

%



0.58

%



0.58

%



0.71

%



0.35

%



0.64

%



0.39

%

Return on average common equity (annualized)



8.78

%



6.55

%



6.17

%



7.54

%



3.71

%



7.15

%



4.14

%

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (1)



9.69

%



7.21

%



6.77

%



8.29

%



4.08

%



7.87

%



4.57

%

Net interest margin



4.10

%



3.91

%



3.97

%



4.10

%



4.17

%



4.00

%



4.29

%

Efficiency ratio (2)



66.3

%



71.0

%



74.0

%



73.2

%



83.5

%



70.3

%



83.5

%

Net loans to deposits



87.5

%



83.6

%



78.5

%



83.5

%



82.3

%







Net loans to assets



74.9

%



73.9

%



69.2

%



73.0

%



72.8

%







Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)



7.67

%



7.88

%



8.31

%



8.63

%



8.59

%







Tier 1 leverage ratio (3)



9.23

%



9.33

%



9.38

%



9.17

%



8.51

%







Allowance for loan losses as % of loans



1.25

%



1.22

%



1.25

%



1.17

%



1.16

%







Nonperforming assets as % of total assets



0.28

%



0.18

%



0.32

%



0.43

%



0.35

%







Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans



0.29

%



0.36

%



0.32

%



0.18

%



0.09

%



0.24

%



0.25

%


(1)  Refer to Non-GAAP reconciliation of tangible balances and measures beginning on page 10.

(2)  Efficiency ratio = non-interest expense / (net interest income + non-interest income)

(3)  First US Bank Tier 1 leverage ratio



FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NET INTEREST MARGIN

THREE MONTHS ENDED September 30, 2022 AND 2021

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended




September 30, 2022



September 30, 2021




Average
Balance



Interest



Annualized
Yield/
Rate %



Average
Balance



Interest



Annualized
Yield/
Rate %


ASSETS



















Interest-earning assets:



















Total loans


$

743,145



$

9,750




5.21

%


$

691,435



$

9,568




5.49

%

Taxable investment securities



148,964




748




1.99

%



119,943




409




1.35

%

Tax-exempt investment securities



2,322




8




1.37

%



3,367




15




1.77

%

Federal Home Loan Bank stock



1,808




17




3.73

%



870




8




3.65

%

Federal funds sold



1,984




11




2.20

%



86








Interest-bearing deposits in banks



23,166




136




2.33

%



73,490




30




0.16

%

Total interest-earning assets



921,389




10,670




4.59

%



889,191




10,030




4.48

%




















Noninterest-earning assets



64,593










67,067








Total


$

985,982









$

956,258



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Interest-bearing deposits:



















Demand deposits


$

243,131



$

182




0.30

%


$

239,188



$

141




0.23

%

Savings deposits



211,724




342




0.64

%



208,187




160




0.30

%

Time deposits



209,361




340




0.64

%



223,988




351




0.62

%

Total interest-bearing deposits



664,216




864




0.52

%



671,363




652




0.39

%

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



183,612










176,102








Total deposits



847,828




864




0.40

%



847,465




652




0.31

%

Borrowings



45,427




291




2.54

%



10,032




43




1.70

%

Total funding costs



893,255




1,155




0.51

%



857,497




695




0.32

%




















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



8,642










9,158








Shareholders' equity



84,085










89,603








Total


$

985,982









$

956,258



























Net interest income





$

9,515









$

9,335





Net interest margin









4.10

%









4.17

%


FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NET INTEREST MARGIN

nine months ended September 30, 2022 AND 2021

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)




Nine Months Ended



Nine Months Ended




September 30, 2022



September 30, 2021




Average
Balance



Interest



Annualized
Yield/
Rate %



Average
Balance



Interest



Annualized
Yield/
Rate %


ASSETS



















Interest-earning assets:



















Total loans


$

713,015



$

27,339




5.13

%


$

672,807



$

28,726




5.71

%

Taxable investment securities



142,425




1,896




1.78

%



100,245




1,059




1.41

%

Tax-exempt investment securities



2,543




31




1.63

%



3,464




47




1.81

%

Federal Home Loan Bank stock



1,165




33




3.79

%



948




25




3.53

%

Federal funds sold



853




12




1.88

%



84








Interest-bearing deposits in banks



45,133




265




0.79

%



86,632




77




0.12

%

Total interest-earning assets



905,134




29,576




4.37

%



864,180




29,934




4.63

%




















Noninterest-earning assets



65,379










68,041








Total


$

970,513









$

932,221



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Interest-bearing deposits:



















Demand deposits


$

249,183



$

438




0.24

%


$

233,329



$

425




0.24

%

Savings deposits



206,294




693




0.45

%



190,296




453




0.32

%

Time deposits



208,621




833




0.53

%



230,986




1,222




0.71

%

Total interest-bearing deposits



664,098




1,964




0.40

%



654,611




2,100




0.43

%

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



182,862










169,780








Total deposits



846,960




1,964




0.31

%



824,391




2,100




0.34

%

Borrowings



27,994




562




2.68

%



10,022




123




1.64

%

Total funding costs



874,954




2,526




0.39

%



834,413




2,223




0.36

%




















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



8,833










9,288








Shareholders' equity



86,726










88,520








Total


$

970,513









$

932,221



























Net interest income





$

27,050









$

27,711





Net interest margin









4.00

%









4.29

%


FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)




September 30,



December 31,




2022



2021




(Unaudited)





ASSETS


Cash and due from banks


$

11,608



$

10,843


Interest-bearing deposits in banks



25,212




50,401


Total cash and cash equivalents



36,820




61,244


Federal funds sold



120




82


Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value



143,794




130,883


Investment securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost



2,109




3,436


Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost



2,009




870


Loans, net of allowance for loan and lease losses of $9,373 and $8,320, respectively



740,898




700,030


Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $21,338 and $21,916,
   respectively



24,209




25,123


Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance



16,360




16,141


Accrued interest receivable



2,691




2,556


Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net



7,856




8,069


Other real estate owned



686




2,149


Other assets



11,725




7,719


Total assets


$

989,277



$

958,302


LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


Deposits:







Non-interest-bearing


$

177,778



$

174,501


Interest-bearing



668,759




663,625


Total deposits



846,537




838,126


Accrued interest expense



719




224


Other liabilities



8,104




9,189


Short-term borrowings



40,106




10,046


Long-term borrowings



10,708




10,653


Total liabilities



906,174




868,238


Shareholders' equity:







Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 7,679,659 and
    7,634,918 shares issued, respectively; 5,812,258 and 6,172,378 shares outstanding,
   respectively



75




75


Additional paid-in capital



14,386




14,163


Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax



(7,212

)



(276

)

Retained earnings



102,523




98,428


Less treasury stock: 1,867,401 and 1,462,540 shares at cost, respectively



(26,669

)



(22,326

)

Total shareholders' equity



83,103




90,064


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

989,277



$

958,302



FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended




September 30,



September 30,




2022



2021



2022



2021









Interest income:













Interest and fees on loans


$

9,750



$

9,568



$

27,339



$

28,726


Interest on investment securities



920




462




2,237




1,208


Total interest income



10,670




10,030




29,576




29,934















Interest expense:













Interest on deposits



864




652




1,964




2,100


Interest on borrowings



291




43




562




123


Total interest expense



1,155




695




2,526




2,223















Net interest income



9,515




9,335




27,050




27,711















Provision for loan and lease losses



1,165




618




2,781




1,517















Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses



8,350




8,717




24,269




26,194















Non-interest income:













Service and other charges on deposit accounts



311




271




904




777


Net gain on sales and prepayments of investment securities












22


Lease income



210




208




635




619


Other income, net



567




417




1,234




1,238


Total non-interest income



1,088




896




2,773




2,656















Non-interest expense:













Salaries and employee benefits



4,007




5,045




12,389




14,951


Net occupancy and equipment



861




1,259




2,468




3,318


Computer services



417




461




1,224




1,411


Fees for professional services



263




292




811




1,003


Other expense



1,484




1,490




4,074




4,659


Total non-interest expense



7,032




8,547




20,966




25,342















Income before income taxes



2,406




1,066




6,076




3,508


Provision for income taxes



546




229




1,440




768


Net income


$

1,860



$

837



$

4,636



$

2,740


Basic net income per share


$

0.31



$

0.13



$

0.76



$

0.43


Diluted net income per share


$

0.29



$

0.13



$

0.71



$

0.41


Dividends per share


$

0.03



$

0.03



$

0.09



$

0.09


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial results presented in this press release that have been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company's management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios are beneficial to the reader. These non-GAAP measures have been provided to enhance overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and position. Management believes that these presentations provide meaningful comparisons of financial performance and position in various periods and can be used as a supplement to the GAAP-based measures presented in this press release. The non-GAAP financial results presented should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP-based results. Management believes that both GAAP measures of the Company's financial performance and the respective non-GAAP measures should be considered together.

The non-GAAP measures and ratios that have been provided in this press release include measures of tangible assets and equity and certain ratios that include tangible assets and equity. Discussion of these measures and ratios is included below, along with reconciliations of such non-GAAP measures to GAAP amounts included in the financial statements previously presented in this press release.

Tangible Balances and Measures

In addition to capital ratios defined by GAAP and banking regulators, the Company utilizes various tangible common equity measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. These measures, which are presented in the financial tables in this press release, may also include calculations of tangible assets. As defined by the Company, tangible common equity represents shareholders' equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets, while tangible assets represent total assets less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets.

Management believes that the measures of tangible equity are important because they reflect the level of capital available to withstand unexpected market conditions. In addition, presentation of these measures allows readers to compare certain aspects of the Company's capitalization to other organizations. In management's experience, many stock analysts use tangible common equity measures in conjunction with more traditional bank capital ratios to compare capital adequacy of banking organizations with significant amounts of goodwill or other intangible assets that typically result from the use of the purchase accounting method in accounting for mergers and acquisitions.

These calculations are intended to complement the capital ratios defined by GAAP and banking regulators. Because GAAP does not include these measures, management believes that there are no comparable GAAP financial measures to the tangible common equity ratios that the Company utilizes. Despite the importance of these measures to the Company, there are no standardized definitions for the measures, and, therefore, the Company's calculations may not be comparable with those of other organizations. In addition, there may be limits to the usefulness of these measures to investors. Accordingly, management encourages readers to consider the Company's consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. The table below reconciles the Company's calculations of these measures to amounts reported in accordance with GAAP.





Quarter Ended



Nine Months Ended






2022



2021



2022



2021






September
30,



June 
30,



March 
31,



December 
31,



September 
30,



September 30,



September 30,






(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)






(Unaudited Reconciliation)


TANGIBLE BALANCES
























Total assets




$

989,277



$

955,385



$

968,646



$

958,302



$

956,734








Less: Goodwill





7,435




7,435




7,435




7,435




7,435








Less: Core deposit intangible





421




488




561




634




707








Tangible assets


(a)


$

981,421



$

947,462



$

960,650



$

950,233



$

948,592
































Total shareholders' equity




$

83,103



$

82,576



$

87,807



$

90,064



$

89,597








Less: Goodwill





7,435




7,435




7,435




7,435




7,435








Less: Core deposit intangible





421




488




561




634




707








Tangible common equity


(b)


$

75,247



$

74,653



$

79,811



$

81,995



$

81,455
































Average shareholders' equity




$

84,085



$

86,650



$

89,502



$

90,010



$

89,603



$

86,726



$

88,520


Less: Average goodwill





7,435




7,435




7,435




7,435




7,435




7,435




7,435


Less: Average core deposit intangible





451




523




596




669




746




523




836


Average tangible shareholders' equity


(c)


$

76,199



$

78,692



$

81,471



$

81,906



$

81,422



$

78,768



$

80,249


























Net income


(d)


$

1,860



$

1,415



$

1,361



$

1,711



$

837



$

4,636



$

2,740


Common shares outstanding (in thousands)


(e)



5,812




5,876




6,130




6,172




6,218
































TANGIBLE MEASURES
























Tangible book value per common share


(b)/(e)


$

12.95



$

12.70



$

13.02



$

13.28



$

13.10
































Tangible common equity to tangible assets


(b)/(a)



7.67

%



7.88

%



8.31

%



8.63

%



8.59

%































Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)


(1)



9.69

%



7.21

%



6.77

%



8.29

%



4.08

%



7.87

%



4.57

%


(1)

Calculation of Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) = ((net income (d) / number of days in period) * number of days in year) / average tangible shareholders' equity (c)

Contact:

Thomas S. Elley


205-582-1200

