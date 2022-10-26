FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Reports 31.4% Quarter-Over-Quarter Earnings Growth
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First US Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSB) (the "Company"), the parent company of First US Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $1.9 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 ("3Q2022"), compared to $0.8 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 ("3Q2021") and $1.4 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 ("2Q2022"). Net income totaled $4.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $2.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Diluted earnings per share totaled $0.71 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $0.41 per diluted share during the corresponding period of 2021.
Earnings improvement, comparing both 3Q2022 and the nine months ended September 30, 2022 to corresponding periods in 2021, was driven primarily by reductions in non-interest expense following strategic initiatives that were initiated by the Company beginning in the third quarter of 2021. The strategic initiatives included the cessation of new business development at the Bank's wholly owned subsidiary, Acceptance Loan Company, Inc. ("ALC"), as well as efforts to reorganize the Bank's retail banking, technology and deposit operations functions. As a result of these efforts, non-interest expense was reduced by $1.5 million, or 17.7%, comparing 3Q2022 to 3Q2021 and by $4.4 million, or 17.3%, comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2022, to the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Comparing 3Q2022 to 2Q2022, non-interest expense decreased by $0.2 million, or 2.2%.
"The business simplification efforts that we launched in 2021, combined with solid loan growth during the past two quarters have contributed to strong earnings growth both in the third quarter and for the year," stated James F. House, President and CEO of the Company. "As we move forward, our team remains very focused on the economic challenges that have emerged, including the potential impacts of inflation, rising interest rates and a slowing economy on our borrowers and depositors. We believe that our balance sheet is well-positioned for the volatile environment that we are entering," continued Mr. House.
Other Second Quarter Financial Highlights
Loan Growth – The table below summarizes loan balances by portfolio category at the end of each of the most recent five quarters as of September 30, 2022.
Quarter Ended
2022
2021
September
June
March
December
September
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Real estate loans:
Construction, land development and other land loans
$
36,740
$
40,625
$
52,817
$
67,048
$
58,175
Secured by 1-4 family residential properties
84,911
69,098
69,760
72,727
73,112
Secured by multi-family residential properties
72,446
66,848
50,796
46,000
51,420
Secured by non-farm, non-residential properties
200,505
187,041
177,752
197,901
198,745
Commercial and industrial loans
65,920
65,792
67,455
72,286
73,777
Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans
31
116
643
1,661
3,902
Consumer loans:
Direct consumer
12,279
15,419
18,023
21,689
25,845
Branch retail
16,278
18,634
21,891
25,692
29,764
Indirect sales
262,742
252,206
220,931
205,940
194,154
Total loans
$
751,852
$
715,779
$
680,068
$
710,944
$
708,894
Less unearned interest, fees and deferred costs
1,581
1,142
1,738
2,594
3,729
Allowance for loan and lease losses
9,373
8,751
8,484
8,320
8,193
Net loans
$
740,898
$
705,886
$
669,846
$
700,030
$
696,972
The Company's total loan portfolio increased by $36.1 million, or 5.0%, during 3Q2022. Loan volume increases resulted from growth primarily in the Bank's residential (secured by multi-family and 1-4 family residential properties), commercial real estate (secured by non-farm, non-residential properties), and consumer indirect categories. Growth in these categories was consistent with continued commercial economic activity and resiliency in consumer demand during the quarter. Loan growth was partially offset by decreases in the construction, direct consumer, and branch retail categories. The decreases in direct consumer and branch retail loans were consistent with management's expectations related to the Company's business cessation strategy at ALC. As of September 30, 2022, loans totaled $751.9 million, an increase of $40.9 million, or 5.8%, since December 31, 2021.
Net Interest Income and Margin – Net interest income totaled $9.5 million in 3Q2022, compared to $9.3 million in 3Q2021 and $8.8 million in 2Q2022. The improvement compared to both prior quarters resulted from loan growth, as well as margin expansion as earning assets repriced faster than interest-bearing liabilities amid the rising interest rate environment. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net interest income totaled $27.1 million, compared to $27.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The decrease comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2022 to the corresponding period of 2021, was attributable to reductions in interest and fees on ALC loans in connection with the ALC cessation of business strategy. Interest and fees on ALC loans decreased by $3.1 million comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2022 to the corresponding period of 2021. The decrease related to ALC loans was partially offset by interest income in the Bank's other earning asset categories, which increased by $2.7 million comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2022 to the nine months ended September 30, 2021. As ALC's loan portfolio continues to pay down, there will be continued reduction in interest and fees attributable to ALC's loans. The reductions in loans at ALC have put downward pressure on total loan yield and net interest margin. As a result of the changing mix of earning assets, the Company's net interest margin was reduced to 4.10% in 3Q2022, compared to 4.17% in 3Q2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net interest margin was 4.00%, compared to 4.29% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Though net interest income and margin have decreased as a result of the cessation of ALC's business, significant non-interest expense savings have also developed, and ultimately, reductions in losses and loan loss provisioning are also expected. Historically, ALC's loan portfolio has represented both the Company's highest yielding loans, as well as the portfolio with the highest level of credit losses. Accordingly, while interest earned on these loans has decreased, losses and loan loss provision expense are expected to decrease in the future after the portfolio has paid down. As the pay down continues, management is continuing efforts to grow earning assets in the Bank's other loan and investment categories, while at the same time maintaining pricing discipline on deposit costs and earning asset yields consistent with the current interest rate environment. As of September 30, 2022, remaining loans, net of unearned interest and fees, in ALC's portfolio totaled $23.8 million. This amount represents 49.7% of the total loans in ALC's portfolio as of September 30, 2021, immediately following implementation of the cessation of business strategy.
Deposit Growth and Deployment of Funds – Deposits totaled $846.5 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $838.1 million as of December 31, 2021, an increase of $8.4 million, or 1.0%. Total average funding costs, including both interest- and noninterest-bearing deposits and borrowings, was 0.51% in 3Q2022, compared to 0.32% in 3Q2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, average funding costs totaled 0.39%, compared to 0.36% during the corresponding period of 2021. In the current rising interest rate environment, management continues to seek to deploy earning assets in an efficient manner, including growth in both loans and investment securities. Investment securities, including both the available-for-sale and held-to-maturity portfolios totaled $145.9 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $134.3 million as of December 31, 2021. The expected average life of securities in the investment portfolio as of September 30, 2022 was 3.59 years. Management maintains the portfolio with average durations that are expected to provide monthly cash flows that can be utilized to reinvest in earning assets at current market rates.
Loan Loss Provision – Loan loss provisions totaled $1.2 million in 3Q2022, compared to $0.6 million in 3Q2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, loan loss provisions totaled $2.8 million, compared to $1.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The increase in provision expense comparing both the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022 to the corresponding periods of 2021 reflected both an increase in charge-offs associated with ALC's loan portfolio, as well as qualitative adjustments applied to the portfolio in response to heightened inflationary trends and other economic uncertainties that have emerged in 2022. In management's view, the combination of the business cessation strategy, coupled with deteriorating economic conditions, including elevated inflation levels, has increased overall credit risk during 2022, particularly in ALC's loan portfolio. Loan loss provisions recorded by the Company during the first nine months of 2022 included expense of $1.6 million associated with ALC's loans and $1.2 million associated with the Bank's portfolio. While loan loss provisions at ALC resulted primarily from increased charge-offs and heightened economic risk factors, provisions at the Bank resulted primarily from loan growth. Management will continue to closely monitor the impact of changing economic circumstances on the Company's loan portfolio and will adjust the allowance accordingly. Due to its classification as a smaller reporting company by the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is not required to adopt the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) model to account for credit losses until January 1, 2023. Management is continuing to evaluate the impact that the adoption of CECL will have on the Company's financial statements.
Non-interest Income – Non-interest income totaled $1.1 million in 3Q2022, compared to $0.9 million in 3Q2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, non-interest income totaled $2.8 million, compared to $2.7 million for the corresponding period of 2021.
Non-interest Expense – Non-interest expense totaled $7.0 million in 3Q2022, compared to $8.5 million in 3Q2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, non-interest expense totaled $21.0 million, compared to $25.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The expense decreases in 2022 have resulted primarily from the cessation of ALC's business, as well as other efficiency efforts conducted by the Bank. As a result of these efforts, significant expense reductions were realized associated with salaries and employee benefits, occupancy and equipment, and other expenses associated with technology and professional services. Non-interest expense during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was further reduced by $0.3 million in nonrecurring net gains on the sale of other real estate owned (OREO). Due primarily to significant reduction in non-interest expense, the Company's efficiency ratio improved to 66.3% in 3Q2022, compared to 83.5% in 3Q2021.
Asset Quality – The Company's nonperforming assets, including loans in non-accrual status and OREO, totaled $2.8 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $1.7 million as of June 30, 2022, and $4.2 million as of December 31, 2021. The increase in nonperforming assets during 3Q2022 resulted primarily from two loan relationships (one from the commercial and industrial category and one from the secured by 1-4 family category) that moved into nonaccrual status during the quarter. The reduction in nonperforming assets during the first nine months of 2022 resulted from the sale of OREO properties during the period. Reductions in OREO totaled $1.5 million and included the sale of banking centers that were closed in 2021. As a percentage of total assets, non-performing assets totaled 0.28% as of September 30, 2022, compared to 0.18% as of June 30, 2022, and 0.43% as of December 31, 2021.
Shareholders' Equity – As of September 30, 2022, shareholders' equity totaled $83.1 million, compared to $90.1 million as of December 31, 2021. The decrease in shareholders' equity resulted from reductions in accumulated other comprehensive income due to declines in the market value of the Company's available-for-sale investment portfolio, as well as repurchases of shares of the Company's common stock during the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The market value declines in investment securities available-for-sale were the direct result of the increasing interest rate environment in 2022. No other-than-temporary impairment was recognized in the portfolio, and the Company has both the intent and ability to retain the investments for a period of time sufficient to allow for the full recovery of all market value decreases. The market value decrease in available-for-sale securities was partially offset by an increase in the market value of cash flow derivative instruments that hedge certain deposits and borrowings on the Company's balance sheet.
Share Repurchases - During 3Q2022, the Company completed share repurchases totaling 64,000 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $10.20 per share. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company repurchased a total of 412,400 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price per share of $10.87. The repurchases were completed under the Company's existing share repurchase program, which was amended in April 2021 to allow for the repurchase of additional shares through December 31, 2022. As of September 30, 2022, 596,813 shares remained available for repurchase under the program.
Cash Dividend – The Company declared a cash dividend of $0.03 per share on its common stock in 3Q2022. The dividend was consistent with dividends paid during the prior two quarters of 2022 and all four quarters of 2021.
Regulatory Capital –During 3Q2022, the Bank continued to maintain capital ratios at higher levels than required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution under applicable banking regulations. As of September 30, 2022, the Bank's common equity Tier 1 capital and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios were each 11.09%. Its total capital ratio was 12.23%, and its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.23%.
Liquidity – As of September 30, 2022, the Company continued to maintain excess funding capacity sufficient to provide adequate liquidity for loan growth, capital expenditures and ongoing operations. The Company benefits from a strong core deposit base, a liquid investment securities portfolio and access to funding from a variety of sources, including federal funds lines, Federal Home Loan Bank advances and brokered deposits.
First US Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") is a bank holding company that operates banking offices in Alabama, Tennessee, and Virginia through First US Bank (the "Bank"). In addition, the Company's operations include Acceptance Loan Company, Inc. ("ALC"), a consumer loan company, and FUSB Reinsurance, Inc., an underwriter of credit life and credit accident and health insurance policies sold to the Bank's and ALC's consumer loan customers. The Company files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or at www.firstusbank.com. More information about the Company and the Bank may be obtained at www.firstusbank.com. The Company's stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "FUSB."
This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws. Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements following the date of this press release, except as required by law. In addition, the Company, through its senior management, may make from time to time forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of the Company's senior management based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.
Certain factors that could affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements and cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements are identified in the public filings made by the Company with the SEC, and forward-looking statements contained in this press release or in other public statements of the Company or its senior management should be considered in light of those factors. Such factors may include the rate of growth (or lack thereof) in the economy generally and in the Company's service areas; the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, the Company's customers, the communities that the Company serves and the United States economy, including the impact of actions taken by governmental authorities to try to contain the virus and protect against it, through vaccinations and otherwise, or address the impact of the virus on the United States economy (including, without limitation, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and subsequent federal legislation) and the resulting effect on the Company's operations, liquidity and capital position and on the financial condition of the Company's borrowers and other customers; the impact of changing accounting standards and tax laws on the Company's allowance for loan losses and financial results; the impact of national and local market conditions on the Company's business and operations; strong competition in the banking industry; the impact of changes in interest rates and monetary policy on the Company's performance and financial condition; the pending discontinuation of LIBOR as an interest rate benchmark; the impact of technological changes in the banking and financial service industries and potential information system failures; cybersecurity and data privacy threats; the costs of complying with extensive governmental regulation; the possibility that acquisitions may not produce anticipated results and result in unforeseen integration difficulties; and other risk factors described from time to time in the Company's public filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Relative to the Company's dividend policy, the payment of cash dividends is subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and will be determined in light of then-current conditions, including the Company's earnings, leverage, operations, financial conditions, capital requirements and other factors deemed relevant by the Board of Directors. In the future, the Board of Directors may change the Company's dividend policy, including the frequency or amount of any dividend, in light of then-existing conditions.
FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA – LINKED QUARTERS
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
September
June
March
December
September
September
September
Results of Operations:
Interest income
$
10,670
$
9,525
$
9,381
$
9,987
$
10,030
$
29,576
$
29,934
Interest expense
1,155
699
672
727
695
2,526
2,223
Net interest income
9,515
8,826
8,709
9,260
9,335
27,050
27,711
Provision for loan and lease losses
1,165
895
721
493
618
2,781
1,517
Net interest income after provision for loan
8,350
7,931
7,988
8,767
8,717
24,269
26,194
Non-interest income
1,088
856
829
865
896
2,773
2,656
Non-interest expense
7,032
6,878
7,056
7,414
8,547
20,966
25,342
Income before income taxes
2,406
1,909
1,761
2,218
1,066
6,076
3,508
Provision for income taxes
546
494
400
507
229
1,440
768
Net income
$
1,860
$
1,415
$
1,361
$
1,711
$
837
$
4,636
$
2,740
Per Share Data:
Basic net income per share
$
0.31
$
0.23
$
0.22
$
0.27
$
0.13
$
0.76
$
0.43
Diluted net income per share
$
0.29
$
0.22
$
0.20
$
0.25
$
0.13
$
0.71
$
0.41
Dividends declared
$
0.03
$
0.03
$
0.03
$
0.03
$
0.03
$
0.09
$
0.09
Key Measures (Period End):
Total assets
$
989,277
$
955,385
$
968,646
$
958,302
$
956,734
Tangible assets (1)
981,421
947,462
960,650
950,233
948,592
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses
740,898
705,886
669,846
700,030
696,972
Allowance for loan and lease losses
9,373
8,751
8,484
8,320
8,193
Investment securities, net
145,903
152,536
137,736
134,319
121,467
Total deposits
846,537
844,296
853,117
838,126
846,842
Short-term borrowings
40,106
10,088
10,062
10,046
10,037
Long-term borrowings
10,708
10,690
10,671
10,653
-
Total shareholders' equity
83,103
82,576
87,807
90,064
89,597
Tangible common equity (1)
75,247
74,653
79,811
81,995
81,455
Book value per common share
14.30
14.05
14.33
14.59
14.41
Tangible book value per common share (1)
12.95
12.70
13.02
13.28
13.10
Key Ratios:
Return on average assets (annualized)
0.75
%
0.58
%
0.58
%
0.71
%
0.35
%
0.64
%
0.39
%
Return on average common equity (annualized)
8.78
%
6.55
%
6.17
%
7.54
%
3.71
%
7.15
%
4.14
%
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (1)
9.69
%
7.21
%
6.77
%
8.29
%
4.08
%
7.87
%
4.57
%
Net interest margin
4.10
%
3.91
%
3.97
%
4.10
%
4.17
%
4.00
%
4.29
%
Efficiency ratio (2)
66.3
%
71.0
%
74.0
%
73.2
%
83.5
%
70.3
%
83.5
%
Net loans to deposits
87.5
%
83.6
%
78.5
%
83.5
%
82.3
%
Net loans to assets
74.9
%
73.9
%
69.2
%
73.0
%
72.8
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
7.67
%
7.88
%
8.31
%
8.63
%
8.59
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio (3)
9.23
%
9.33
%
9.38
%
9.17
%
8.51
%
Allowance for loan losses as % of loans
1.25
%
1.22
%
1.25
%
1.17
%
1.16
%
Nonperforming assets as % of total assets
0.28
%
0.18
%
0.32
%
0.43
%
0.35
%
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans
0.29
%
0.36
%
0.32
%
0.18
%
0.09
%
0.24
%
0.25
%
(1) Refer to Non-GAAP reconciliation of tangible balances and measures beginning on page 10.
(2) Efficiency ratio = non-interest expense / (net interest income + non-interest income)
(3) First US Bank Tier 1 leverage ratio
FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST MARGIN
THREE MONTHS ENDED September 30, 2022 AND 2021
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Average
Interest
Annualized
Average
Interest
Annualized
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Total loans
$
743,145
$
9,750
5.21
%
$
691,435
$
9,568
5.49
%
Taxable investment securities
148,964
748
1.99
%
119,943
409
1.35
%
Tax-exempt investment securities
2,322
8
1.37
%
3,367
15
1.77
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
1,808
17
3.73
%
870
8
3.65
%
Federal funds sold
1,984
11
2.20
%
86
—
—
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
23,166
136
2.33
%
73,490
30
0.16
%
Total interest-earning assets
921,389
10,670
4.59
%
889,191
10,030
4.48
%
Noninterest-earning assets
64,593
67,067
Total
$
985,982
$
956,258
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing deposits:
Demand deposits
$
243,131
$
182
0.30
%
$
239,188
$
141
0.23
%
Savings deposits
211,724
342
0.64
%
208,187
160
0.30
%
Time deposits
209,361
340
0.64
%
223,988
351
0.62
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
664,216
864
0.52
%
671,363
652
0.39
%
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
183,612
—
—
176,102
—
—
Total deposits
847,828
864
0.40
%
847,465
652
0.31
%
Borrowings
45,427
291
2.54
%
10,032
43
1.70
%
Total funding costs
893,255
1,155
0.51
%
857,497
695
0.32
%
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
8,642
9,158
Shareholders' equity
84,085
89,603
Total
$
985,982
$
956,258
Net interest income
$
9,515
$
9,335
Net interest margin
4.10
%
4.17
%
FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST MARGIN
nine months ended September 30, 2022 AND 2021
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Average
Interest
Annualized
Average
Interest
Annualized
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Total loans
$
713,015
$
27,339
5.13
%
$
672,807
$
28,726
5.71
%
Taxable investment securities
142,425
1,896
1.78
%
100,245
1,059
1.41
%
Tax-exempt investment securities
2,543
31
1.63
%
3,464
47
1.81
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
1,165
33
3.79
%
948
25
3.53
%
Federal funds sold
853
12
1.88
%
84
—
—
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
45,133
265
0.79
%
86,632
77
0.12
%
Total interest-earning assets
905,134
29,576
4.37
%
864,180
29,934
4.63
%
Noninterest-earning assets
65,379
68,041
Total
$
970,513
$
932,221
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing deposits:
Demand deposits
$
249,183
$
438
0.24
%
$
233,329
$
425
0.24
%
Savings deposits
206,294
693
0.45
%
190,296
453
0.32
%
Time deposits
208,621
833
0.53
%
230,986
1,222
0.71
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
664,098
1,964
0.40
%
654,611
2,100
0.43
%
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
182,862
—
—
169,780
—
—
Total deposits
846,960
1,964
0.31
%
824,391
2,100
0.34
%
Borrowings
27,994
562
2.68
%
10,022
123
1.64
%
Total funding costs
874,954
2,526
0.39
%
834,413
2,223
0.36
%
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
8,833
9,288
Shareholders' equity
86,726
88,520
Total
$
970,513
$
932,221
Net interest income
$
27,050
$
27,711
Net interest margin
4.00
%
4.29
%
FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
11,608
$
10,843
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
25,212
50,401
Total cash and cash equivalents
36,820
61,244
Federal funds sold
120
82
Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value
143,794
130,883
Investment securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
2,109
3,436
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
2,009
870
Loans, net of allowance for loan and lease losses of $9,373 and $8,320, respectively
740,898
700,030
Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $21,338 and $21,916,
24,209
25,123
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
16,360
16,141
Accrued interest receivable
2,691
2,556
Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net
7,856
8,069
Other real estate owned
686
2,149
Other assets
11,725
7,719
Total assets
$
989,277
$
958,302
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing
$
177,778
$
174,501
Interest-bearing
668,759
663,625
Total deposits
846,537
838,126
Accrued interest expense
719
224
Other liabilities
8,104
9,189
Short-term borrowings
40,106
10,046
Long-term borrowings
10,708
10,653
Total liabilities
906,174
868,238
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 7,679,659 and
75
75
Additional paid-in capital
14,386
14,163
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(7,212
)
(276
)
Retained earnings
102,523
98,428
Less treasury stock: 1,867,401 and 1,462,540 shares at cost, respectively
(26,669
)
(22,326
)
Total shareholders' equity
83,103
90,064
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
989,277
$
958,302
FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
9,750
$
9,568
$
27,339
$
28,726
Interest on investment securities
920
462
2,237
1,208
Total interest income
10,670
10,030
29,576
29,934
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
864
652
1,964
2,100
Interest on borrowings
291
43
562
123
Total interest expense
1,155
695
2,526
2,223
Net interest income
9,515
9,335
27,050
27,711
Provision for loan and lease losses
1,165
618
2,781
1,517
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
8,350
8,717
24,269
26,194
Non-interest income:
Service and other charges on deposit accounts
311
271
904
777
Net gain on sales and prepayments of investment securities
—
—
—
22
Lease income
210
208
635
619
Other income, net
567
417
1,234
1,238
Total non-interest income
1,088
896
2,773
2,656
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
4,007
5,045
12,389
14,951
Net occupancy and equipment
861
1,259
2,468
3,318
Computer services
417
461
1,224
1,411
Fees for professional services
263
292
811
1,003
Other expense
1,484
1,490
4,074
4,659
Total non-interest expense
7,032
8,547
20,966
25,342
Income before income taxes
2,406
1,066
6,076
3,508
Provision for income taxes
546
229
1,440
768
Net income
$
1,860
$
837
$
4,636
$
2,740
Basic net income per share
$
0.31
$
0.13
$
0.76
$
0.43
Diluted net income per share
$
0.29
$
0.13
$
0.71
$
0.41
Dividends per share
$
0.03
$
0.03
$
0.09
$
0.09
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the financial results presented in this press release that have been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company's management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios are beneficial to the reader. These non-GAAP measures have been provided to enhance overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and position. Management believes that these presentations provide meaningful comparisons of financial performance and position in various periods and can be used as a supplement to the GAAP-based measures presented in this press release. The non-GAAP financial results presented should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP-based results. Management believes that both GAAP measures of the Company's financial performance and the respective non-GAAP measures should be considered together.
The non-GAAP measures and ratios that have been provided in this press release include measures of tangible assets and equity and certain ratios that include tangible assets and equity. Discussion of these measures and ratios is included below, along with reconciliations of such non-GAAP measures to GAAP amounts included in the financial statements previously presented in this press release.
Tangible Balances and Measures
In addition to capital ratios defined by GAAP and banking regulators, the Company utilizes various tangible common equity measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. These measures, which are presented in the financial tables in this press release, may also include calculations of tangible assets. As defined by the Company, tangible common equity represents shareholders' equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets, while tangible assets represent total assets less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets.
Management believes that the measures of tangible equity are important because they reflect the level of capital available to withstand unexpected market conditions. In addition, presentation of these measures allows readers to compare certain aspects of the Company's capitalization to other organizations. In management's experience, many stock analysts use tangible common equity measures in conjunction with more traditional bank capital ratios to compare capital adequacy of banking organizations with significant amounts of goodwill or other intangible assets that typically result from the use of the purchase accounting method in accounting for mergers and acquisitions.
These calculations are intended to complement the capital ratios defined by GAAP and banking regulators. Because GAAP does not include these measures, management believes that there are no comparable GAAP financial measures to the tangible common equity ratios that the Company utilizes. Despite the importance of these measures to the Company, there are no standardized definitions for the measures, and, therefore, the Company's calculations may not be comparable with those of other organizations. In addition, there may be limits to the usefulness of these measures to investors. Accordingly, management encourages readers to consider the Company's consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. The table below reconciles the Company's calculations of these measures to amounts reported in accordance with GAAP.
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
September
June
March
December
September
September 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
(Unaudited Reconciliation)
TANGIBLE BALANCES
Total assets
$
989,277
$
955,385
$
968,646
$
958,302
$
956,734
Less: Goodwill
7,435
7,435
7,435
7,435
7,435
Less: Core deposit intangible
421
488
561
634
707
Tangible assets
(a)
$
981,421
$
947,462
$
960,650
$
950,233
$
948,592
Total shareholders' equity
$
83,103
$
82,576
$
87,807
$
90,064
$
89,597
Less: Goodwill
7,435
7,435
7,435
7,435
7,435
Less: Core deposit intangible
421
488
561
634
707
Tangible common equity
(b)
$
75,247
$
74,653
$
79,811
$
81,995
$
81,455
Average shareholders' equity
$
84,085
$
86,650
$
89,502
$
90,010
$
89,603
$
86,726
$
88,520
Less: Average goodwill
7,435
7,435
7,435
7,435
7,435
7,435
7,435
Less: Average core deposit intangible
451
523
596
669
746
523
836
Average tangible shareholders' equity
(c)
$
76,199
$
78,692
$
81,471
$
81,906
$
81,422
$
78,768
$
80,249
Net income
(d)
$
1,860
$
1,415
$
1,361
$
1,711
$
837
$
4,636
$
2,740
Common shares outstanding (in thousands)
(e)
5,812
5,876
6,130
6,172
6,218
TANGIBLE MEASURES
Tangible book value per common share
(b)/(e)
$
12.95
$
12.70
$
13.02
$
13.28
$
13.10
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
(b)/(a)
7.67
%
7.88
%
8.31
%
8.63
%
8.59
%
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)
(1)
9.69
%
7.21
%
6.77
%
8.29
%
4.08
%
7.87
%
4.57
%
(1)
Calculation of Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) = ((net income (d) / number of days in period) * number of days in year) / average tangible shareholders' equity (c)
