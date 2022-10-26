Privacera Named a Finalist in the CISO Choice Awards™ 2022 for the Data Security Category

A Data Security Platform can be a game changer for enterprise organizations at any stage of their data journey

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera, the only open-standards based data security governance leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™, announced it has been selected as a Finalist in the CISO Choice Awards 2022 for the Data Security category. The awards are judged by a distinguished board of CISOs recognizing the leaders in key technology and business categories.

The cloud data governance & security leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™ and Apache Atlas™. Privacera empowers enterprises building data platforms in the cloud to balance data governance and security with data access, discovery, and analytics. Often described as “Apache Ranger in the Cloud”, Privacera enables IT and data platform teams to make as much data as possible available to the business for analytics while ensuring it is used ethically & in compliance with privacy regulations (PRNewsfoto/Privacera) (PRNewswire)

"We see more enterprise organizations adopt a unified Data Security Platform (DSP) as part of their overall security strategy. Data-driven organizations have both the challenge and benefit of massive amounts of data at their fingertips that need to be turned into insights without compromising privacy and security," said Piet Loubser, CMO at Privacera. "This is not only driven by an increase in privacy regulations, but by a business need at every stage of their data journey. Whether it's cloud migration, fine-grained data policy management, or access to analytical insights, a DSP will be a game changer for organizations who can utilize 100% of governed data at their disposal."

Loubser adds, "CDOs and data and analytics teams are often the main data consumers in an enterprise. Increasingly, we see more CISOs taking an active role in defining an enterprise security posture that includes data security in collaboration with their CDOs. This strategic approach to data security takes the burden off resource-strapped IT teams and shifts an organization away from using manual processes for data security."

Privacera helps enterprise data teams protect sensitive data and enable privacy by securely managing data access policies across all on-premise, hybrid, and multi-cloud data sources while reducing time to insights by automating outdated, manual governance processes. Privacera is the only data security governance leader that is based on open standards, integrating with popular data and analytic sources. This provides additional scalability and data query performance, making Privacera's architecture the solution of choice for dozens of Fortune 500 organizations around the world.

Aimee Rhodes, CEO of CISOs Connect said: "Congratulations to the finalists of the 2022 CISO Choice Awards. It was an extremely competitive playing field. And it was exciting to hear the esteemed Board of CISO Judges who live and breathe security share their experiences and discuss with one another the wealth of technologies that are on the market or coming to the market. Their real-world insights are what makes the CISO Choice Awards so valuable and beneficial."

About Privacera

Founded in 2016 by the creators of Apache Ranger™, Privacera's SaaS-based data security, and access governance platform enables data and security teams to simplify data access, security, and privacy for data applications and analytical workloads. The Privacera platform supports compliance with regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and HIPAA. Privacera provides a unified view and control for securing sensitive data across multiple cloud services such as AWS, Azure, Databricks, GCP, Snowflake, and Starburst. The Privacera platform is utilized by Fortune 500 customers across finance, insurance, life sciences, retail, media, and consumer industries, as well as government agencies to automate sensitive data discovery, mask sensitive data, and manage high-fidelity policies at petabyte scale on-premises and in the cloud.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Privacera