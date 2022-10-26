TriNet Named in Fast Company's Second Annual List of "Brands That Matter"

Leading HR Solutions Provider Recognized for Its 'People Matter' Campaign

DUBLIN, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resource solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced it has been named to Fast Company's 2022 Brands That Matter list. Fast Company's list honors brands that have achieved relevance through cultural impact and social engagement, and authentically communicating their missions and ideals.

TriNet, awarded in the category for large companies with 1,000 or more employees, was recognized for its People Matter marketing campaign, which launched in late 2020 during the height of the pandemic and celebrated the hard-working and diverse employees of its tens of thousands of SMB customers.

"It is an honor to be recognized among such internationally renowned companies as one of Fast Company's Brands That Matter," said Michael Mendenhall, TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer. "Our goal when the pandemic hit was to become a steadfast resource to these critical SMBs. This type of validation from Fast Company is further proof that focusing on humanity in an honest and thoughtful way is the most important foundation of any successful marketing campaign."

"This year, we've expanded the Brands That Matter program to evaluate honorees in the context of how they matter within the category in which they compete for people's attention or loyalty. The result is a wide-ranging list of honorees that are making their mark on culture, and through social impact," said Brendan Vaughan, Fast Company's editor-in-chief.

TriNet's People Matter campaign highlighted the human side of HR. The nation-wide, omni-channel campaign also featured out-of-home ads in New York City, the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles, in addition to television commercials and radio spots across the country, and a major digital push that included website, digital ads and social media.

Fast Company editors judged each brand on relevancy, cultural impact, ingenuity, and business impact to compile the list. The final list, which includes large multinational conglomerates, small-but-mighty companies, and nonprofits, recognizes 144 brands that give people compelling reasons to care about them—and offer inspiration for others to buy in. All 144 have found an ability to forge an emotional connection with customers, whether leading on the environment or pop culture, engaging B2B customers, or responding meaningfully to current events.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement, Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter .

