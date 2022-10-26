Video: Essential Tremor Patient's Life Changes After Minimally Invasive Medical Procedure at Tampa General Hospital

USF Health Morsani College of Medicine neurosurgeons at Tampa General Hospital (TGH) are the first in Tampa Bay to perform an innovative new procedure that gives a man back his ability to do everyday tasks for the first time in years.

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine trembling uncontrollably all the time. That is the reality for approximately 10 million Americans who suffer essential tremor (ET), a nervous system disorder that causes debilitating, uncontrollable shaking of the hands, head and voice.

Because of a remarkable new procedure at Tampa General, essential tremor patient David Sherwood can now do tasks such as prepare meals, walk his dog, garden and operate his computer — everyday acts that were impossible for him to do.

Click on Focused Ultrasound at Tampa General Hospital to see Sherwood's life-changing experience.

TGH Media Contact: Karen Barrera Assistant Director of Communications & Partnerships (813) 928-1603 (cell) kbarrera@tgh.org USF Health Media Contact: Sarah Worth Director of Communications (813) 928-0861 sworth@usf.edu

USF Health Morsani College of Medicine neurosurgeons at Tampa General Hospital (TGH) are the first in Tampa Bay to perform an innovative new procedure that gives a man back his ability to do everyday tasks for the first time in years. (PRNewsfoto/Tampa General Hospital) (PRNewswire)

Tampa General Hospital logo. (PRNewsFoto/Tampa General Hospital) (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Tampa General Hospital) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital