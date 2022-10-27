ANXIETY INSTITUTE ANNOUNCES SOLUTIONS-BASED COACHING PROGRAM FOR PARENTS OF CHILDREN WITH OCD AND ANXIETY

GREENWICH, Conn. and MADISON, N.J., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anxiety Institute, a clinical research practice specializing in treating acute anxiety disorders in teenagers and young adults, announces a groundbreaking program for parents of anxious children. The Parent Strategy Program (PSP) is a coaching program designed for parents and caregivers to allow them to effectively and confidently parent a child who suffers from anxiety, OCD, or a related disorder. Inspired by market demand and the families we serve, anxiety disorders among youth have surged 29% from 2016 to 2020 per the National Survey of Children's Health, and emergency room visits for anxiety disorders have increased 117% from 2007 to 2016, per a 2020 published in Pediatrics. Led by Anxiety Institute's Director of Parent Services, Andree Palmgren, the PSP is informed by the SPACE Program ( S upportive P arenting for A nxious C hildhood E motions) from the Yale University Child Study Center.

Over ten personalized on-line interactive sessions, follow-ups and check-ins, parents receive step-by-step strategies to manage their children's anxiety related behaviors. Through these customized coaching sessions, caregivers learn to shift their approach from accommodating their child's anxiety to parenting using constructive strategies and effective support techniques. The PSP teaches long term strategies and provides a roadmap that helps parents modify interactions with their child which nurtures their child's independence and well-being in familial, academic and social activities.

"As a parent of an anxious child," says Linda Geiger, Anxiety Institute's CEO and Founder, "I know it's imperative for parents to break the cycle of accommodation and avoidance to foster a more independent, resilient child."

A parent graduate of the program agrees "The Parent Strategy Program at Anxiety Institute was terrific. It gave us as parents the knowledge and tools that we needed to change our behavior, reduce our parental accommodations, and support our daughter as she gained back her independence. With each passing success, our daughter's anxiety decreased as her confidence and independence returned."

Anxiety Institute is the only clinical research center specializing in acute anxiety disorders in teens and young adults. Anxiety Institute uses the most up-to-date, evidence-based treatments in combination with other supportive therapies. Anxiety Institute is located in Greenwich, Connecticut, and Madison, New Jersey. To learn more, visit anxietyinstitute.com.

